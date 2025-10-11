Rams Slated for Fantasy Boom in Week 6 vs. Ravens
The Los Angeles Rams have consistently produced high-level fantasy football performances throughout the 2025 NFL season. Puka Nacua was expected to have a huge year, but he's surpassing even the most bullish predictions in the first five weeks. In the first third of the campaign, he's leading the league in catches with 52, receiving yards with 588, first downs with 58, and yards per game with 117.6.
He's not the only member of the Rams offense having a great season. Davante Adams hasn't lost a step, despite dropping into a clear WR2 role for the first time. Yet, he's on pace for 1200+ receiving yards, his most since 2022, and 17 touchdowns, which would be the second-highest mark of his entire career.
Kyren Williams started slowly, but he should continue to reassert himself as another top-tier fantasy running back, averaging over 20 full-PPR points over his last three games. Matthew Stafford has steadily climbed the quarterback leaderboards and could very well finish as a top-12 scorer at his position by season's end. The Rams have a prime opportunity to continue their dominant fantasy year in Week 6, with a matchup with the injury-riddled and reeling Baltimore Ravens.
Almost all Rams should start against the Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have limped to a 1-4 record in the 2025 NFL season due to a flurry of injuries. Last week, they were without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was sidelined with a hamstring issue, among a host of other absences. That led to them getting blown out by the Houston Texans, 40-6.
Jackson could be back against the Los Angeles Rams, but his presence won't impede any of LA's fantasy prospects, aside from the D/ST's, of course. If anything, having him back on the opposite sidelines would only increase the likelihood that this game turns into a high-octane shootout.
However, several Ravens defenders are also questionable for Week 6, including Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, and Chidobe Awuzie. Even close to full strength, Baltimore's D hasn't been very effective this year. Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams all have a great chance to produce at a strong level in this matchup. NFL.com's Michael Florio believes that Matthew Stafford is a must-start for this game as well:
"Last week, I doubted Stafford because he had historically struggled against the 49ers. Swing and a miss! Stafford balled out again, having now thrown for 375-plus yards and three touchdowns in each of his last two games. This Sunday, he draws the banged-up Ravens defense, which has allowed the second-most yards and the most touchdown passes in the league. Baltimore has yielded the second-most fantasy PPG to QBs, while generating pressure at the eighth-lowest rate. Ride the hot hand this week."
