Ram Digest

Rams Seeking Fantasy Bounce-Back in One Category vs. Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams have been an elite fantasy football team so far in the 2025 NFL season, but one of their performers had a poor outing in Week 5.

Andy Quach

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams are looking for revenge in Week 6. After a highly encouraging win over the 3-0 Indianapolis Colts, they were upset by their divisional rival San Francisco 49ers at home in the next game. That's a tough pill to swallow.

What made it even more indigestible was the fact that the Niners were missing practically their entire offense, including Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall. And yet, the Rams allowed Mac Jones to topple them 26-23 in overtime, moving them back to 3-2 and down in the NFC West standings.

Following such a disappointing defeat, LA will surely be looking to get back on track. It has a great opportunity to do so, matched up with the injured and reeling Baltimore Ravens in the next game. This could lead to a big fantasy game from several Rams players.

Los Angeles Rams, NFL, San Francisco 49ers, Mac Jones, Kobie Turner
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) during overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Rams' defense set for bounce-back

Despite their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Rams still had a strong fantasy day. Matthew Stafford threw for 389 yards on 30-47 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. However, he did cough up a fumble. Still, he finished with 25.6 points, fourth in the NFL for Week 5.

Kyren Williams tallied 31.1 on 131 yards from scrimmage with eight catches, two touchdowns, and a fumble of his own. Puka Nacua totaled 24.5 full-PPR points with 10 receptions for 85 yards and a score. Davante Adams added five catches for 88 yards for 13.8 points.

Not every member of the Rams had a strong finish, though. Many fantasy players expected LA's D/ST to have a good showing against an injury-riddled Niners offense, but that wasn't the case. The Rams' defense had just one point, allowing 26 points and 406 total yards without forcing a turnover and sacking Mac Jones just once.

However, NFL.com's Marcas Grant isn't giving up on them as a fantasy option, at least not for Week 6:

"On paper, the Rams looked like a good option last week against a 49ers offense decimated by injuries. And while fantasy football is played on paper (or a computer. Whatever. You know what I mean.), actual football is not. That’s how the Niners could end up shredding LA’s defense and leaving the Rams to score a singular fantasy point. But I am undaunted.

nf
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) attempts to make a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overall, the Rams defense is average. The guys up front are tough, with ﻿﻿Jared Verse﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Poona Ford﻿﻿ leading the way. The back seven are, well ... meh. However, this version of the Ravens is bad. ﻿﻿Cooper Rush﻿﻿ was harangued constantly by the Texans on his way to three interceptions. As long as ﻿﻿Lamar Jackson﻿﻿ remains on the shelf for Baltimore, the Ravens are an easy target for anyone streaming defenses. "

Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to get all our Rams' fantasy updates throughout the 2025 season.

Please let us know your thoughts on the LA defense's chances against the Ravens when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.