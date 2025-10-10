Rams Seeking Fantasy Bounce-Back in One Category vs. Ravens

Mac Jones completed 33 of 49 for 342 yards & 2 TDs in the 49ers' overtime win over the Rams.



Jones was particularly effective on passes under 10 air yards, finishing 28 of 37 for 258 yards and 2 TDs, the 2nd-most yards in a game on short passes this season.



