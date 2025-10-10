Rams Seeking Fantasy Bounce-Back in One Category vs. Ravens
The Los Angeles Rams are looking for revenge in Week 6. After a highly encouraging win over the 3-0 Indianapolis Colts, they were upset by their divisional rival San Francisco 49ers at home in the next game. That's a tough pill to swallow.
What made it even more indigestible was the fact that the Niners were missing practically their entire offense, including Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall. And yet, the Rams allowed Mac Jones to topple them 26-23 in overtime, moving them back to 3-2 and down in the NFC West standings.
Following such a disappointing defeat, LA will surely be looking to get back on track. It has a great opportunity to do so, matched up with the injured and reeling Baltimore Ravens in the next game. This could lead to a big fantasy game from several Rams players.
Rams' defense set for bounce-back
Despite their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Rams still had a strong fantasy day. Matthew Stafford threw for 389 yards on 30-47 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. However, he did cough up a fumble. Still, he finished with 25.6 points, fourth in the NFL for Week 5.
Kyren Williams tallied 31.1 on 131 yards from scrimmage with eight catches, two touchdowns, and a fumble of his own. Puka Nacua totaled 24.5 full-PPR points with 10 receptions for 85 yards and a score. Davante Adams added five catches for 88 yards for 13.8 points.
Not every member of the Rams had a strong finish, though. Many fantasy players expected LA's D/ST to have a good showing against an injury-riddled Niners offense, but that wasn't the case. The Rams' defense had just one point, allowing 26 points and 406 total yards without forcing a turnover and sacking Mac Jones just once.
However, NFL.com's Marcas Grant isn't giving up on them as a fantasy option, at least not for Week 6:
"On paper, the Rams looked like a good option last week against a 49ers offense decimated by injuries. And while fantasy football is played on paper (or a computer. Whatever. You know what I mean.), actual football is not. That’s how the Niners could end up shredding LA’s defense and leaving the Rams to score a singular fantasy point. But I am undaunted.
Overall, the Rams defense is average. The guys up front are tough, with Jared Verse and Poona Ford leading the way. The back seven are, well ... meh. However, this version of the Ravens is bad. Cooper Rush was harangued constantly by the Texans on his way to three interceptions. As long as Lamar Jackson remains on the shelf for Baltimore, the Ravens are an easy target for anyone streaming defenses. "
