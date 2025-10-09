Rams Must Stop Playing Down to their Competition
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a tough loss. They had a chance to take advantage of a reeling San Francisco 49ers team and put a divisional rival on the ropes with a second-straight defeat. Instead, they allowed the Niners to upset them at home and retake the momentum and goodwill in the NFC West.
They didn't just lose to San Francisco either. They fell to backup quarterback Mac Jones in the process. The Niners were also without Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall.
The Rams mostly shot themselves in the foot in Week 5, at least on offense. On defense, they failed to capitalize on all of San Francisco's injuries and allowed Mac Jones to repeatedly march on them. LA should have easily handled the Niners, but they didn't play up to their potential — a recurring problem for the Rams so far this season.
Rams have to show out in Week 6
The Los Angeles Rams have another opportunity against an inferior, injury-riddled opponent in Week 6. They go on the road in their next game to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Typically, this would be a daunting affair against Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and the rest of a perennial Super Bowl-contending roster.
That won't be the case in this next bout. The Ravens are coming into this game at 1-4, with multiple key players on the injury report. Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton, Chidobe Awuzie, Roquan Smith, and Ronnie Stanley are all listed as questionable for Week 6, among others.
Amid its poor health, Baltimore was blown out in its last game against the Houston Texans, 44-10. With their season on the line, the Ravens could be more desperate to get Jackson and the rest of the crew back as soon as possible, potentially against the Rams. If he's not able to go, along with some of Baltimore's other stars, LA absolutely needs to keep its foot on the gas and get a dominant win to reassert itself as an upper-echelon team this season.
FanDuel expects the Rams to, listing them at -370 on the moneyline as 7.5-point favorites with the spread. This could certainly swing significantly if the Ravens get some favorable updates in regards to the health of Lamar Jackson and their other key players.
Even at full strength, Baltimore's defense looked extremely shaky this year. If Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, and Roquan Smith can't go, the Rams have to take advantage and dominate. The over/under is currently tabbed at 44.5 points.
