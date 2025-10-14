2 Intriguing Fantasy Stats from Rams Win Over Ravens
The dominant story from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 6 win over the Baltimore Ravens will be injuries. Not only were their opponents coming into the game severely banged up — including the absence of Lamar Jackson for the second game in a row — but LA also left this one with a new name on the injury report.
Puka Nacua went down with an ankle injury early in the second quarter. He was able to return halfway through the third, but his status is now doubtful for the Rams' next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. His absence will surely impact the offense greatly, as was evident in their struggles versus Baltimore.
The Rams learned a lot about themselves in their 17-3 win over the Ravens, including a few question marks that they'll have to answer if they want to be seen as true contenders this season. Fantasy owners also found out a lot about this team.
Rams' offense in flux
1. Matthew Stafford - over 50 percent of passing yards on four completions
The Los Angeles Rams have been highly effective at hitting on big plays in the passing game this season. Matthew Stafford still has one of the top arms in the NFL despite being in his 17th campaign at age 37. He's put it to use for LA repeatedly this year, including in their win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Over 54 percent of his 181 total passing yards came on just four plays. He connected with four different receivers for 20 or more yards against Baltimore: Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Tyler Higbee, and Kyren Williams. He only had one deep attempt that traveled over 20 air yards and was completed, though, a 30-yard strike to his running back down the sideline. His fantasy floor should remain decently high as long as he keeps connecting on his bombs.
2. Rushing yards after contact: 2.0
Kyren Williams hasn't been able to hit many home runs on the ground this year. Against the Ravens, he slogged his way to 50 yards on 13 carries, but did find the end zone. Still, his inability to break into the second and third levels of opposing defenses and rack up huge gains in the open field has been a bit discouraging.
However, the Rams have been happy to use him more in the passing game this season. That's mostly negated his regression as a ball-carrier this year. There's a chance that he could return to his usual antics against lesser competition, with some favorable matchups with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons on the slate.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to get all our key fantasy stats after each Rams game this season.
Please let us know your thoughts on these numbers from the Rams' win over the Ravens when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.