5 Observations From Rams Win Against Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams made a statement in their fourth win of the 2025 NFL season

Brock Vierra

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) greets his family after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Baltimore Ravens in week six action. Here are five observations from the game.

1. Matthew Stafford is playing at an MVP level

Not every game is going to be a beauty but Stafford made critical throws when needed and once again guided the Rams towards victory. Solid day for Stafford.

2. It's time to ask questions on Sean McVay's in-game decisions

The Rams were able to manage situations well throughout the game but despite their functional play, there were a few questionable decisions but no decision was more controversial than Sean McVay's decision to go for it on fourth and three up 14 points on the Ravens' six yard line.

Sean McVay'
The Ravens were done and dusted. They were defeated and all McVay needed was to take three and make the contest a three possession game with under 14 minutes of game time left. Instead, McVay went for it, Stafford got sacked, and the Ravens nearly turned the momentum into six before the defense halted the Ravens' offense once they entered the red zone.

3. Nate Landman and Quentin Lake need extensions immediately

Landman set the franchise record for tackles in a single game, including another punch out of the football and Lake not only recovered the fumble, he also recorded an interception, helping keep Zay Flowers at bay.

Nate Landman
Both men are on one year deals and it is time to open negotiations towards extensions. They're captains, leaders, and playmakers. They're pillars of the defense and no executive ever lost their job paying pillars.

4. It's time for tough questions on the Special Teams Unit

Joshua Karty had two field goal attempts on Sunday, shanking one and barely hitting the other despite both kicks being within 37 yards. McVay stated he thought the protection was good. On top of Karty's issues, poor execution by Shaun Dolac negated a fumble recovery on a punt, plus other issues.

5. Kyren Williams proved he's a legitimate pass catcher

Since training camp, Kyren Williams has been nearly begging to be used more in the pass game and when I asked McVay about increasing his involvment, he stated that's something the Rams have continued to look into.

Kyren Williams
Over the past two games, Williams' usage in the pass game has cracked the code in the Rams' red zone operation.

