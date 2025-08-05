WATCH: Kyren Williams Rams-Cowboys Practice Press Conference
OXNARD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made the trip north to Oxnard, the home of the Dallas Cowboystraining camp to engage in a joint practice where both sides are able to have a highly competitive, structured exercise that gave us an inside look at the state of the team.
Kyren Williams, one of the Rams top players on Tuesday, signed a three-year contract extension earlier in the day. He spoke to reporters following practice.
Watch Kyren Williams Press Conference Below
Following the Rams' final public training camp practice of 2025 last Sunday, Sean McVay spoke to reporters after the team concluded activities.
Q: Could you talk about the camp Braden Fiske had?
“He's been awesome," stated McVay. "With some of the things that he worked through in the offseason, he's so mentally and physically tough. I think he's been able to just continuously increase his workload. Giff’s done a great job with that. [Defensive End] Braden Fiske is a total stud. He’s got higher standards for himself than anything else. I sure have high standards for him, but I love what he's all about. He is a grown man for a second-year player. He plays the game that way. He's tough, he's smart, he's competitive, he's everything that we're looking for in a Ram.”
Q: Who was the biggest standout of camp?
“It’s hard for me to single one guy out. You’ve seen the usual cast of characters do an excellent job. I certainly notice [Defensive End] Kobie Turner, even though he hasn't been out here the last couple days. He and [Linebacker] Jared Verse have been stable guys. Braden Fiske, you've seen [Defensive Tackle] Poona Ford, [Outside Linebacker] Byron Young. I've really felt our front make their presence felt. Nate Landman is a guy that's done an excellent job. [Safety] Quentin Lake seems like he's always around the football. I think all of our corners led by [Assistant Head Coach and Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey Pleasant have done a really good job. Then offensively, I could name a bunch of guys. [Wide Receiver] Davante Adams really shined yesterday and then you see [Wide Receiver] Puka Nacua make incredible plays and Kyren. We feel really fortunate that a lot of guys are doing what they're supposed to do. It's hard for me to highlight one guy individually and that's what I love about this. It's the greatest team sport there is and I really love this team.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE