Rams Stars Show Out Despite Week 5 Loss to 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams took their second brutal loss of the 2025 NFL season, moving to 3-2 after getting upset by the San Francisco 49ers in a 26-23 overtime spoiler. There were two big stories that dictated this game.
The first was Mac Jones. After starting quarterback Brock Purdy went down with turf toe following the season opener and missed the next two games, Jones stepped in and kept the ship afloat, leading the Niners to a 3-0 start to the year.
Then, he incurred his own injury, spraining his PCL. He came back after missing San Francisco's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and put on a show to topple the Rams.
The second story was LA's self-inflicted wounds. They fumbled twice against the Niners, including on a potential game-winning touchdown run from Kyren Williams that resulted in a turnover that eventually led to overtime. Williams came up short again in the extra period, getting stuffed on 4th-and-1 to end the game. Still, the Rams put their offensive greatness on display in Week 5.
Rams' offense will be just fine
1. Matthew Stafford
Aside from his early fumble, Matthew Stafford played a flawless game. He was well on his way to leading yet another game-winning drive before Kyren Williams coughed the ball up before he could find the end zone. Stafford had another chance to put the San Francisco 49ers down in overtime, but Head Coach Sean McVay elected to take the rock away from him on the biggest play of the game.
Still, he finished with a spectacular stat line, throwing 389 yards on 30-of-47 passing and tossing three touchdowns. ESPN's Tristan H. Cockcroft named Stafford one of the biggest fantasy winners of Week 5:
"He orchestrated a late-game rally to tie, only to see his Rams lose a heartbreaker in overtime, 26-23, on Thursday night. Stafford's fantasy managers were pleased nevertheless, as he scored 25.56 fantasy points after totaling 27.40 the week before. He's making excellent use of his top two wide receivers, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, as well as running back Kyren Williams in the passing game, and should again be a fantasy QB1 in Week 6 against a Baltimore Ravens defense that has allowed four passing touchdowns to each of its past two opponents."
2. Kyren Williams
Unfortunately, Kyren Williams' two most memorable plays against the 49ers were both negative moments. It'll be hard to shake his clutch fumble and the image of him running into a brick wall in overtime to lose the game, but he had a monster performance outside of those two shortcomings. He finished his Week 5 with 131 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 14 carries and eight receptions.
Clearly, he was a dominant fantasy force against the Niners, as Matt Bowen outlined:
"Williams' boost in receiving usage pushed his total to a season-high 31.1 points in the Thursday night loss to the 49ers. Williams caught eight of 10 targets here for 66 yards, plus he added two touchdown grabs. Williams did lead the team in rushing with 65 yards on 14 carries (4.6 YPC), while backup Blake Corum saw just one rushing attempt. With a Week 6 matchup versus a banged-up Ravens defense, Corum will remain an upper-tier RB2."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to get all the Rams' biggest fantasy updates throughout 2025.
Please let us know your thoughts on Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams' performances versus the 49ers when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.