Rams Defense Answers 5 Questions in Week 3 Defeat

The Los Angeles Rams' defense made a statement in their loss to the Eagles

Brock Vierra

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defense did everything to win, but the results didn't go their way. Last week, I posed five questions for the unit. Let's see how they did.

1. Is Byron Young a superstar?

Yes. No question about it. Earlier in the week, I stated Young was on the verge of a $100 million extension and I could not be more confident in that claim.

Byron Young
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) moves in to sack Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four sacks in three games, one sack on Jalen Hurts, 17 pass rush snaps, 10 snaps in coverage. What more could you ask from him? Young is only 27 years old. He's just entering his prime, and this is year one of a new workout regimen, which has made him that much more dominant. It's Byron Young season.

2. Can the Rams' defensive line continue to endure adversity?

Yes, they could. The Rams' defensive line was dominant; they put Jalen Hurts on the ground, they kept him in the pocket, and they forced a turnover. I can't fault them for the loss when they helped set up multiple scoring drives and third and fourth down opportunities on the Eagles' final drive.

At some point, the secondary needed to make a stop. It didn't happen.

3. Is Nate Landman truly the difference on defense?

Landman is the difference. Three games with the team, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Saquon Barkley was stopped, Jalen Hurts was kept in the pocket and the Rams did not lose because of their front seven.

Nate Landman
Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) recovers the fumble of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Landman does his job, and he does it well. That's why he's a defensive signal caller and captain.

4. How will Emmanuel Forbes respond in his return to the NFC East?

Not great. Forbes did what he needed to do to ensure a winning effort through three quarters, but it was bad on that final Eagles' drive. To be fair, it was a problem with Darious Williams and Cobie Durant surrendering catches, but there was a reason why the Eagles went to DeVonta Smith on fourth down for the game-winning score, and that's because they knew they could get Forbes with that formation.

5. How do you stop Jalen Hurts?

Jalen Hurts
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after a touchdown pass to wide receiver Devonta Smith (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Lose slowly. That's about the only way, and that's what the Rams did. Eventually, Hurts will find his rhythm, and that's what happened. After Hurts was strip-sacked by Jared Verse, leading to an instant Rams touchdown after the turnover, Hurts locked in and drove the Eagles downfield. The Rams did get him to third and fourth down, but were unable to successfully contain him while covering the plethora of Eagles' weapons.

