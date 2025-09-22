Rams Morning Report: Asking What Happened in Philadelphia
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. For the first time in the young season, it is no longer victory Monday. Here's what happened with the Rams this weekend.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams lost a heartbreaker in Philadelphia. Leading 26-7 in the third quarter, the defense and special teams would surrender 27 straight points, including a Jordan Davis blocked kick returned for a touchdown on the game-winning attempt, to lose 33-26.
Despite Herculean efforts by Jared Verse and Byron Young once again, the Rams lacked the final touch needed to put the game to bed. The Rams take on the 3-0 Indianapolis Colts this week in Los Angeles
We'll dive into exactly what happened and the team's approach to dealing with the defeat this week.
Around the League
49ers-Cardinals
In one of the wildest fourth quarters in recent memory, where both teams somehow showed a disturbing amount of offensive inefficiencies while also combining for 19 points, the 49ers and Mac Jones pulled it out in the end with a game-winning field goal from Eddy Pineiro, who was signed to replace Jake Moody, to advance to 3-0 on the season.
The 49ers lead the NFC West and play the Rams in ten days at SoFi Stadium.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks took a 37-6 lead into halftime in their home contest against the New Orleans Saints and cruised to a 44-13 victory. The Rams play the Saints later in the season and they also participated in a joint practice with New Orleans during the second week of preseason.
The Saints are now 0-3 versus the NFC West this season.
Atlanta Falcons
Despite their massive and dominant win over the Vikings last week, the Falcons were flat in their trip to Carolina on Sunday. Despite the Panthers being 0-2 while habitually one of the worst teams in the NFL over recent seasons, they dominated Atlanta on Sunday, winning 30-0.
This loss has put Raheem Morris and his staff on the hot seat. Now the temperature is warm and could become cool if Atlanta rallies off a few wins, but if things don't improve, Morris could be done after this season, which might coincide with a potential defensive coordinator opening with the Rams. Morris won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams.
As a result of the game, the Rams' first-round pick they own from Atlanta got that much more valuable.
