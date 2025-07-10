The Rams Have Some of the NFL's Top Talent
The Los Angeles Rams have several of the best players in the league on their roster, heading into what most believe will be a special season.
NFL.com recently revealed the latest players on their annual Top 100 list. It is a well-respected list as the players themselves vote on it. Rams running back Kyren Williams was ranked as the 85th-best player, which is down seven spots from where he was ranked last season.
Bobby Kownack of NFL.com analyzed Williams' most recent ranking.
"People keep on doubting Williams, and he just keeps on chugging. Thought to be headed toward a possible committee role after Los Angeles spent a third-round pick on Blake Corum, Williams promptly logged 88 more carries than he did the season prior, accounting for 70.2% of the Rams' rushing attempts," Kownack said.
A hard-nosed runner who plays bigger than his size and possesses the shiftiness to leave defenders empty-handed, Williams is already "Old Reliable" for Sean McVay heading into Year 4.
"Williams played 843 offensive snaps in 2024, the most by any running back in the NFL. Since 2023, Williams has played on more than 80% of offensive snaps in 20 games, five more than the next closest RB (Saquon Barkley, 15).
Earlier this offseason, Rams quarterback Mattew Stafford expressed his support of Williams, as the running back works through contractual issues with the team. Stafford credited Williams with displaying a strong work ethic and passion for football.
"I just know the kind of player that Kyren is and the kind of human being and teammate that he is. We all love and respect him. The way he goes about his business, the way he works, the way he plays the game, it jumps off the screen," Stafford said.
"I know to you guys as well, just the passion that he plays with, so it's not surprising that he's out here when the football is put down on the ground, he's playing. Whatever needs to happen for him and for us as a team, that's not my business, but I love having him as a teammate, love him, and I respect the way he plays and goes about his business.”
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!