Will Rams' Potential Target Be Lamar Jackson Lite?
The signs are too big to ignore. There is a very real reality where Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe becomes a member of the Los Angeles Rams at the end of the 2025 NFL Draft. A player who divides opinion across all of football, some NFL coaches believe he could be the next great weapon on the ground.
Dual-threat quarterbacks are the direction the league has taken, as Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen, all dual-threats to different extents, have won five of the last seven MVP awards.
Jackson is the model for a dual-threat passer. A crown passed down from the likes of Randall Cunningham and Michael Vick, Jackson's feet are as big of a threat to defenses as his arm.
However Jackson's abilities on the ground could be eclipsed by Milroe.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero gave a report on how Milroe is currently being seen by some in the NFL.
"The eye-opening thing that several, not one, several coaches and scouts told me as I was making calls about these quarterbacks is Jalen Milroe is the greatest runner of the football they've ever evaluated at the quarterback position, not Lamar Jackson, Jalen Milroe is the best runner they have ever seen." Said Pelissero.
Let's pump the brakes. NFL.com's Bucky Brooks gave his take on Pelissero's report.
"NFL coaches and scouts are funny." Wrote Brooks. "Lamar Jackson ran for 4K+ yards and 50 TDs in 3 years at Louisville.. He had back to back seasons with 1,500+ rush yards.. At some point, we have to check the facts when making the Milroe comparison"
Milroe is not better than Lamar Jackson at running the football. Milroe is definetely not better at it coming out of college than Jackson was.
Let's not forget Lamar Jackson won the Heisman at Louisville. Jackson has better form, anticipation, and evasiveness than Milroe.
NFL coaches and scouts are actively looking for dual-threat quarterbacks in 2025. In 2017, they were trying to turn Jackson into a wide receiver.
Perspective changes a lot of things when what coaches and scouts value in Milroe was the thing they despised about Jackson.
This sounds a lot like misdirection by members of the NFL to me.
