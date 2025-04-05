Rams Lean Defensively in Recent Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams have drafted stupendously the last couple seasons, finding hidden gems in late rounds and taking the obvious choices in the first. As the franchise continues to prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, they will look to continue their success throughout the entirety of the process.
The Rams have leaned heavily on adding defensive players in recent drafts, as Jared Verse and Braden Fiske shined nicely for the franchise this past season. Getting one game away from punching their ticket to the NFC Championship Game, the Rams might keep recent draft strategies in the forefront of their minds.
According to a recent mock draft by CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, he has the Rams sticking with drafting a defensive player with the 26th overall pick. Adding to the defense is always a must, as Edwards has the Rams selecting defensive back Trey Amos out of Ole Miss.
"History suggests Los Angeles does not value secondary players at this stage of the draft, but a long-term answer at cornerback has evaded the Rams since parting with Jalen Ramsey. Trey Amos has a quality combination of production and athletic ability," Edwards wrote.
Amos is a strong contender to land to the Rams, given his strength at the cornerback position. With room to grow on the roster at the cornerback position, Amos would be a solid selection should they lean towards the prediction.
Last season with the Rebels, Amos collected collegiate career highs across the board. Putting up 50 total tackles, 39 solo tackles, 13 passes defended and three interceptions, Amos singlehandedly raised his draft stock off of that season alone.
Per NFL.com, Amos is projected to be a plus starter eventually as he ranks as the 12th best cornerback available in the draft pool. According to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, Amos has a ton to offer should Los Angeles draft him.
"Amos can disrupt the release and plays with good short-area movement in man coverage. He can get a little lost at the top of the route and needs occasional safety nets over the top. He has twitchy feet to close and sees the action clearly from zone but can be hampered by indecisiveness, despite favorable instincts," Zierlein wrote.
"Amos uses physicality and length to shrink the 50/50 odds in his favor. He can play in multiple coverage but is most consistent in zone. Amos needs to ramp up his run support and trust his eyes in space, but he has the goods to become a solid starting outside corner."
