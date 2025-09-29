Ram Digest

5 Bold Observations From Rams Win Over Colts

The Los Angeles Rams pulled out a massive win on Sunday to advance to 3-1 on the season

Brock Vierra

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Indianapolis Colts in what was one of the wildest games of the early season. Here are five takeaways from the contest.

1. The McVay-Stafford Connection Always Comes Through

If yesterday and the past three games before have proven anything, it's that if Matthew Stafford has the ball in his hands with an opportunity to win it, the Rams will get to where they need to go. Against the Texans, Stafford put the game on ice. Against the Titans, the Rams' offense opened the game up in the fourth quarter. Against the Eagles, the Rams drove downfield to put Joshua Karty into field goal range. Against the Colts, Stafford and the Rams went down and tied the game to then throw the game-winning touchdown a few minutes later.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When the witching hour hits, McVay knows what plays to call, Stafford knows what throws to make, and with Puka Nacua's hot start, in order to beat this team, the opposition requires either something unusual or the elimination of spirit before the fourth quarter. Both are extremely hard to do against a team of this caliber.

2. Ahkello Witherspoon's Absence Is A Bigger Problem Than Expected

It was always agreed that when Witherspoon went out with injury, there would be a massive hole in the secondary. The problem is not dealing with his absence but now preventing teams from straight-up targeting the boundary as the cornerbacks struggled to contain the Colts without the help of their safeties.

3. Kyren Williams Needs More Carries

Despite yet another punishing day from the man from Notre Dame, Williams only had 13 carries all game. While his usage will always vary since he was needed as a pass blocker, he was taking the action to the Colts and while the flow of the game did dictate a larger throwing day from Stafford, 41 passes is a lot when there's an All-Pro running back waiting for his moment.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball against Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

4. Kam Curl Confirmed He's Not Easily Replaceable

The Rams have a lot of tough financial decisions to make and Curl is one of them as he's an impending free agent. Curl was fantastic, hauling in two interceptions and throughout his time as a Ram, he's been involved in multiple season-altering performances.

No disrespect to Kamren Kinchens, who has been having a whale of a season but both men had opportunities for interceptions and Curl came down with them. He's a veteran who is peaking both physically and mentally. That's hard to replace, and I don't think right now is the time to cheap out on defense. It might be time for the offense to help pay some of the defense's bills.

5. Les Snead Did It Again

Les Snead can not keep drafting defensive gems in the third round. In 2023, it was Kobie Turner and Byron Young. In 2024, it was Kamren Kinchens. In 2025, it's Josaiah Stewart. Stewart has been on a tear, assimulating into the defense quickly despite an injury in OTAs and has been a bully on the line of scrimmage while possesing discipline when dropping into coverage.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (41) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He's another gem, and he's now a vested member of the Rams' pass rushing attack.

