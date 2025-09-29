Matthew Stafford Reacts to Rams' Gritty Win Over Colts
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Indianapolis Colts in week four action. Following the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford took to the podium before the organization opened up the locker room, with various players providing their take on the action.
Watch Mattew Stafford's Post-Game Press Conference Below
Throughout the week, Matthew Stafford shared his thoughts on various Indianapolis Colts' players as well as his own perspectives on the NFL.
Q: What are your first impressions of the Colts’ defense?
“Really well-coached," stated Stafford. "I have a lot of respect for [Colts Defensive Coordinator] Lou [Anarumo]. I think he does a hell of a job, been up against him a few times and he gives you a lot to look at at the quarterback position."
"I think they've got talented players at all three levels. Both their corners are guys that have played football in the NFL for a long time and are talented guys. Got some guys that are really disruptive up front. Their backers are running and hit guys. Really every level of their defense, I feel like they've got guys that can impact the game. I think they're in the right place at the right time. They're well-coached. I think he puts them in a position to be successful. Then they're obviously 3-0 playing at a good clip right now. It'll be a challenge like it is every single week for us.”
Q: Are some losses tougher to get past mentally and emotionally for you dating back to his rookie season or whether he’s learned how to handle them as a veteran?
"You’re asking me to go way back right now [laughter]. I’m trying to remember what I was doing my rookie year. I was probably just sweating what Wednesday's install was going to look like [laughter]. I do think you have to understand it's a long season. There are games that you feel like you're going to play well enough to win the game, you don't win it for whatever reason."
"There's going to probably be a game in the year where we felt like we didn't play good enough to win, but we were able to find a way to win it. That happens in this league. Obviously, it's a result-oriented business. We want to win the game and that's what everybody cares about, but at the same time take the positives from it, learn from what we need to, correct and get better and go. If you spend too much time thinking about anybody in this league, the next team is going to jump up and hit you in the face. We have a great opponent that's 3-0 coming into our place and as hot as any team in the league on both sides of the ball. It gets your attention real quick. If you're worried about last week, then something is wrong with you.”
