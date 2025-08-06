Underrated Piece of the Rams Has Massive Responsibility
The Los Angeles Rams hope to take the next step this upcoming season. They will need their defense to step up like it did last season.
Following training camp, Sean McVay expressed gratitude for the mentality his coaching staff brings to the table. Specifically, McVay noted that he enjoyed watching defensive coordinator Chris Shula continue to grow in his role with the team.
"One of my favorite things about Chris is that he is mentally tough. He's been brought up in a football family where he knows not to ride the wave. There are ebbs and flows that go on throughout the course of a season, but I think he understood that his players, his coaches, he knew that I did, had his back. What I like is he was solution-oriented," McVay said.
"It was a humbling start for us. But you can either do one of two things, you can either feel bad for yourself or you can say, ‘I'm going to swing. I'm going to fight and I'm going to figure out what's the next best thing to try to do right by these players and by these coaches.’ That's exactly what he's built on. That's what he's all about.
The Rams had a productive season last season, winning the NFC West and one playoff game. Although Shula is still a relatively new coordinator, McVay believes the Rams' success last season gave Shula plenty of on-the-job experience.
McVay and many others expect the Rams' defense to take another step this upcoming season, after a solid 2024 campaign. Los Angeles will again lean on the defense at various points throughout the season.
"I think the number of experiences that he got in his first year as the defensive coordinator was invaluable because it wasn't easy, because there were some things that you worked through, and that's when you find out about people, and that's why you know him," McVay said.
"A lot of people that we have on this team are made of the right things. That's what we're looking for and that's what we want to be about because adversity is going to be inevitable and our ability to handle it the right way will hopefully be a separator for us."
