In-Case-of-Emergency QB Options for the Rams
Chances are Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be fine in the long run, at least that is what Sean McVay and the Rams' coaching staff believes. It is a fair assumption, as Stafford has rarely missed time since joining the Rams.
The veteran quarterback is one of the most dependable in the league. Still, Stafford is nearing 40 years old and has been in the league over 15 years. A seemingly insignificant injury can become significant pretty quickly.
The Options
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports listed a few options for the Rams to add if Stafford is out longer than the Rams expect him to be. One of those options is veteran quarterback John Wolford, who once played for the Rams.
"This name should be plenty familiar to Rams fans. Wolford may be hurting for extensive experience; he's still appeared in just four games over the course of his journeyman career. He's also the guy Sean McVay chose over Jared Goff during the latter's final stretch in Los Angeles, earning two pivotal starts for the Rams while Goff was slumping and banged up in 2020, including a wild card playoff game. He may or may not stick in Jacksonville while competing behind Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens," Benjamin said.
Benjamin also listed journeyman Taylor Heinicke as a quality option. The veteran quarterback has plenty of experience as a backup, but his physical abilities are questionable. Still, he would be an option for the Rams to consider.
"Heinicke is the Chargers' most experienced backup forJustin Herbert, but the Bolts added Trey Lance as higher-upside competition this offseason, then watched the former top-three pick. In other words, Heinicke should be available. He kind of fits the Baker Mayfield bill of being a spunky backyard option for Sean McVay. Thirty career starts, including a playoff run, is a worthwhile resume. He previously worked with current Rams quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone in Atlanta," Benjamin said.
Benjamin's top choice for the Rams was veteran quarterback Carson Wentz. There would undoubtedly be a drop-off from Stafford to Wentz, but Wentz may still be the best option for the Rams.
"This is the one glaring name still unsigned from this year's free agent quarterback class. Wentz stayed in the shadows besides an ugly Week 18 gig as Patrick Mahomes' backup last season. Before his dabble with the Kansas City Chiefs, the one-time Philadelphia Eagles star became a fast favorite of McVay as Stafford's emergency backup in 2023. He even scored three times in a spot start for L.A. to close the year. Yes, he's bounced around. Yes, he's been scattershot. But if the Rams at any point need a bargain rental with some explosive traits, it's hard to think they could do much better than Wentz.
