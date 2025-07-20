Projecting Rams Week 1 and Week 18 Starting Linebackers
The NFL is an ever-changing sport. Nothing is the same from the first week of the year to the final game of the season in Super Bowl LX. Lineups, performance, and much more can change over the course of six months.
That is the case for the Los Angeles Rams, who have seen a constant surge of young talents emerge as key starters on either side of the ball throughout the year. This has been the case since 2023 and should occur once more this season.
One position that could see a drastic change from Week 1 to Week 18 is linebacker, with much volatility still in play even with training camp just days away. With a few young linebackers and mixture of veterans, the hot hand of the group could see the field more to open the door for youth and high ceilings at the position.
With that in mind, let's project the starting linebackers for both Week 1 and Week 18 ahead of training camp this week.
Starting Rams Linebackers in Week 1
Fourth-year Nate Landman and seventh-year Troy Reeder
While fifth-round rookie Pooh Paul Jr. could push for playing time early in the season, it's fair to expect Reeder and Landman to be the starting linebackers for Los Angeles. Reeder has spent his entire career in southern California and just one season with cross-town competition, the Chargers. Landman joins the Rams from Atlanta, looking to solidify himself as a potential key asset for a young defensive front seven.
This should be around the time that defensive coordinator Chris Shula could also give Paul, second-year player Omar Speights, and undrafted free agent Shaun Dolac some opportunities in the rotation, which could lead to a more set-in-stone lineup by the end of the year.
Starting Rams Linebackers in Week 18
Second-year Omar Speights and rookie Pooh Paul
I fully expect these two to be the two starting linebackers for the Rams by the end of the season. Speights played admirably at the end of the 2024 season, showcasing his flashes as a defender who can improve as a sufficient second-level defender. Despite his lack of elite size, Paul could slowly begin to eat into playing time by midseason before a change with Dolac in the rotation.
Having a large championship window helps when rookies see more playing time and prove to be more effective than their veteran counterparts. Speights, Paul, and Dolac have a chance to be those players, giving the Rams defense a much higher ceiling than they did entering the year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.