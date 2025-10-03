Rams Mailbag: Answering the Questions After 49ers Loss
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After the Rams' humiliating loss to the 49ers on Thursday, the fans had questions, and here are some answers to the pressing concerns.
When can we see more playing time for Jarquez Hunter and Terrance Ferguson?
Next season, probably. Why Ferguson didn't play more is beyond me, and how Hunter hasn't gotten a single carry through five weeks is just bizarre.
Sean… why did you call a play the Eagles stopped just a few weeks ago against the 49ers? Why not go to your #1 WR or Adams? Why not call a screen? Why give the ball to the man that just fumbled on the one?
Short yardage situation. Team needs to have it. It wasn't so much Williams but the fact Puka Nacua and Jordan Whittington were tasked with doing the jobs of tight ends with the frames and strengths of wide receivers. Bad call, bad design.
At least that's my take.
Why do they keep using Kyren? Why was he paid?
The Rams don't score three touchdowns in the red zone, a problematic area for the team if not for Williams. On the fumble, he also got punched in the face by an NFL defensive tackle. One play might define Williams' evening, but he was phenomenal on the night outside of two plays.
Why have we held onto Chase Blackburn??????????? Had the worst ST unit his first year. Was mid the next. Then this season 4 blocked kicks in 5 games? Inexcusable.
While the blocks are inexcusable and coaching always gets the blame, it's not like Blackburn and his staff are teaching completely different techniques than the rest of the NFL. At the end of the day, the line needs to execute their protection plan better because it's bleeding into the offense.
How can it be that after last season, you (McVay) stand there and say the O-line needs to be deeper and better, and then absolutely nothing happens?
How can you explain that?
There really isn't any explanation. Out of the seven NFC playoff teams, the Rams and Buccaneers were the only ones to not make a significant move on the offensive line in terms of adding new talent. The Eagles too but I'm not counting them because they made their moves in subsequent years to replace Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, and Issac Seumalo, doing so seamlessly.
Know of anyone doing mock drafts yet? I'm ready.
Two words. Offensive linemen.
That's what the Rams need to invest draft capital in.
Why weren’t defensive adjustments made in the first half?
Tough to say, and you could say that for the whole game, considering Kendrick Bourne's massive day. Truth is that the Rams haven't adjusted to losing Ahkello Witherspoon. Personally, I felt the Rams should've blitzed more in an attempt to move Mac Jones off his spot but the problem is that the move would expose the deep ball.
The outside corners either can't play man or the Rams refuse to run it. They struggle to make tackles in open space, and the defense could ill-afford to dedicate resources away from the box because McCaffrey would've taken advantage. Chris Shula was presented a catch-22, especially on a short week and he chose to stick with Rams' defensive doctrine of bend but don't break, and it almost worked.
