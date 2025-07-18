BREAKING: The Rams' Price For Terrance Ferguson's Signature Has Been Set
The price the Rams must pay for Terrance Ferguson has been set, and the battleground for guaranteed money has a drastic margin.
Ferguson, a second-round pick, has stood in solidarity with 30 other second-round selections in solidarity after the first two selections of the round, Carson Schwesinger and Jayden Higgins, received fully guaranteed deals from their franchises.
The rest of the second-round draft class have been holding out for their fully guaranteed deals. That was until 49ers Alfred Collins broke the deadlock on Wednesday, signing a deal that guarantees 88 percent of his contract. That led to several second-round players signing deals with various guarantees.
Ferguson did not sign and for good reason. It was once believed he would struggle to get more than 88 percent of his deal fully guarenteed considering Collins was drafted ahead of Ferguson as were other players who signed similar deals.
That has changed as two tight ends drafted near Ferguson have signed deals, setting Ferguson up for a massive pay day.
The New York Jets agreed to a deal with Mason Taylor, a tight end drafted four spots ahead of Ferguson.
Jets and 2nd round rookie TE Mason Taylor have agreed terms on 4-year, $10.46 million deal with 91.3% of deal guaranteed ($9.56 million), per his agent Sammy Spina," wrote NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
"Taylor gets 60% of year 4 salary guaranteed, 55% increase from slot No.42 last year. Fully camp ready."
On top of that, the Seahawks, after handing 35th overall pick Nick Emmanwori a fully guaranteed deal, finalized terms with tight end Elijah Arroyo, who was selected four slots after Ferguson.
Seahawks signed second-round pick, TE Elijah Arroyo, to a four-year, $8.813 million deal, including $6.872 million fully guaranteed, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Shawn O’Dare," wrote ESPN's Adam Schefter.
That's about 77 percent of his deal that's guaranteed.
So between Taylor and Arroyo, picks 42nd and 50th, sits between 91.3 and 77 percent of guaranteed money, the range we expected for Ferguson. Ferguson was selected 46th overall.
That's a lot of wiggle room, but for the first time, the Rams have a clear ceiling and floor for Ferguson's deal. Now that there's only 14 percent standing between a deal, this is where we could see the Rams close the gap to end this issue once and for all.
