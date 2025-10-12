How Rams’ Stafford Can Reach New Heights
Matthew Stafford will be turning 38 years old in February of next year, and no matter how much it looks like Father Time hasn't impacted the veteran, the truth is that he can't sustain this level of play forever.
The Los Angeles Rams are likely where he will finish his career, one that's seen high highs and low lows. His Super Bowl win with the Rams in 2021 propelled his Hall of Fame case, but there are still some who doubt Stafford will receive a golden jacket when it's all said and done.
MVP Stock
Eric Williams is an NFL reporter as well as a sports writer for FOX Sports, and heading into week six, he updated each player's stock based on how likely they are to win MVP at that point of the season. For the second consecutive week, Stafford finds himself at the number two spot with multiple opportunities to become the frontrunner later on.
"Stafford leads the league in passing yards with 1,503. Over the last two games, Stafford has completed 67% of his passes for 764 yards, with six touchdown passes and no interceptions for a 116.9 passer rating", said Williams.
The one thing missing from Stafford's illustrious resume is an MVP trophy, and to win one in one of the last seasons of his career would show how special a player Stafford truly is. He has elite weapons around him, like Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but this offense wouldn't be as explosive if it weren't Stafford at the helm.
"The balky back that kept Stafford out of practice during training camp seems to be a thing of the past. And the Rams continue to do a good job of protecting their franchise quarterback. Stafford has been sacked just nine times through five games".
Unlike other franchises, the Rams put in work in the off-season to make sure Stafford was well-protected. Reuniting with Coleman Shelton and bringing back Alaric Jackson are all moves that went under the radar for most, but make such a huge impact on the field.
It's thanks to his offensive line that he's able to stand in the pocket and dice up opposing defenses without having to worry about time running out. An MVP award in his 17th season would allow Stafford's career to reach new heights and ensure he makes it to Canton, Ohio, when he decides to retire.
