Breaking Down the Rams’ Big 3 Receiving Corps
Through five weeks in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams offense ranks second in passing yards per game, tied for tenth in total touchdowns, and first in offensive yards per play. A Sean McVay-led offense is expected to be explosive, but the Rams are dialed in on offense on a whole new level.
Puka Nacua remains the frontrunner for the Offensive Player of the Year award, and Davante Adams has proved to be a reliable running mate. With that being said, who's the Rams ' third-best receiving option outside of those two?
Three-Headed Dragon
The easiest way to determine who the next man up is to look at stats across the team and see who has the third most receiving yards. Nacua is obviously leading the team, and Adams isn't far behind, with Tutu Atwell in third place.
Atwell, by all intents and purposes, is this team's wide receiver three. He has 164 yards so far and even a receiving touchdown, something that other receivers can't say. However, he has only been targeted nine times and has only four receptions in 2025.
Atwell is coming off a career year in 2024, and yet, he has been relatively quiet in the Rams' offensive game plan. His speed will always be a factor when playing against the Rams, and he had a clutch touchdown against the Colts, which put the game away, but he isn't getting a lot of looks per game.
The looks he does get are for big chunk plays, which is what this Rams offense may need, but I hesitate to call him the definitive third option in this Rams passing attack if he has his niche and sticks with it. If not Atwell, then who?
One can make the argument that second-year player Jordan Whittington is the Rams' third receiving option. Though he has fewer receiving yards than Atwell, he's consistently seeing at least a few targets and receptions per game. He's such a playmaker that he even has some carries on the season.
There's a specific focus on getting Whittington the ball, so perhaps he's their third receiving option. The reality is, at the moment, there's no defined third option for the Rams that has emerged yet. If Tyler Higbee weren't injured, I'd argue that he's their third receiving option due to their increased use of the tight end position in their offense. Injuries happen all the time in the NFL. The Rams have to figure out who can step up in place of their top two receiving options if something were to happen to them.
