Rams' Sean McVay Set to Make Statement on Matthew Stafford
Sean McVay is stuck between a rock and a hard place regarding the developing situation regarding Matthew Stafford's health. Stafford, who hasn't participated in a single team activity since minicamp, continues to deal with back soreness. Here's the latest.
McVay to provide critical update on Monday
Whatever is going on with Stafford, we will find out on Monday. How do I know this? Because myself, along with the other incredible reporters I am privileged to work with have been trying to find out exactly what is going on and the Rams have been radio silent.
Aubrey Pleasant wouldn't address the issue, citing his focus on coaching the Rams-Chargers preseason game, not allowing him to address the situation. Stetson Bennett refused to answer if he saw Stafford on the sidelines.
“I was so locked in each and every snap," stated Bennett. "I didn't really look too closely.”
Unlike Pleasant, Bennett doesn't have plausible deniability. While I'm not questioning Bennett's integrity, it's pretty clear that the Rams are not saying a word, which is troubling considering the constant set deadlines and Stafford's inability to meet them.
The day before training camp began, which was on July 22nd, McVay said this.
“Just that first block is what we anticipate," stated McVay on how long Stafford would miss practice. "So really, the five-day acclimation period starts today, represents day one. And then we’ll have two days of practice, we’ll have a job through, then a practice. Then kind of a de-loaded day, and then a practice on what will represent the fifth day. And then after that, projection wise, feeling good about him returning.”
That didn't happen. Stafford missed all of training camp.
McVay then said this on August 7th.
"That’s nothing new in terms of what's been reported on [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford]. The aggravated disc is what led to the sore back so those things are true. Part of getting the epidural was part of the plan dealing with Dr. Watkins in terms of what we felt like was the best case and best scenario to be able to allow him to be as healthy as possible. He's due to get a good workout in on the day of our preseason game where he is going to throw and that was on par with the schedule that we always had. You’ll see him in practice next week."
"He won't participate in the Chargers practice just because we're looking at it like he's got an acclimation period that will really start on Saturday once we play the Cowboys. So August 8th was always kind of that day. Our players end up being the day before the preseason game, we just have a modified workload. Saturday for the guys not playing in that preseason game, will represent a great opportunity for Matthew to really start getting out on the field with his guys. Whenever we come back on Monday, you'll start to see him take part in individuals and all those things, which is exactly what was on par with the plan. Then you'll start to see him get into practice with our group. Because of the uncontrolled parameters when we go against the Chargers, we'll hold him out of that practice and then you'll just continue to see his workload increase as long as he's feeling good. That's not any new news. Maybe you have a little bit more parameters, but this has all been part of the original plan all along. Surely you don't have any follow up questions [laughter].”
So what happened to where we went from a week in Stafford is set to miss to then August 8th?
Okay whatever, moving on. Stafford was set to work out before the Rams took on the Cowboys in preseason play. He did that by throwing 60+ passes. Get through the workout fine and McVay stated Stafford was set to continue his recovery on Monday. That didn't happen and Stafford spent the day getting revolutionary red light treatment.
Now this past Saturday, Stafford was set to undergo another throwing session. Several Rams officials refused to confirm if he did throw, and when I went digging, the answers remained the same. Sean McVay will provide a full update on Monday.
So that's what happened and this is where we are. Let's see what happens.
