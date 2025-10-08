Where the Rams Go From Here: Key Questions for the Franchise
The Los Angeles Rams are 3 - 2 through five weeks of the 2025 NFL season, and most people would agree that they are a tier below the top contenders for a Super Bowl. Their loss against the San Francisco 49ers dramatically tanked their stock, and they have a long road ahead of them before they can change the narrative on this season.
All of the pieces are still in play for the Rams. Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua have balled out in every game they've played together; their defense remains one of the better units across the NFL despite a disappointing performance against their divisional rival, and they still have one of the top ten head coaches in football in Sean McVay.
Week 5 Power Rankings
Pete Prisco is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released an article ranking each team in the NFL through the first five weeks of the season. The Rams' placement on the rankings has dipped and peaked throughout the year, but after their loss on Thursday night, they find themselves just outside the top ten, placed at number 11.
"That was a bad stumble losing to the undermanned 49ers at home on Thursday. Now they face a long trip to play a desperate Ravens team", said Prisco.
The wording that Prisco uses insinuates that the Baltimore Ravens team, desperate for a win, poses a threat to the Rams, but that cannot be the case. The Ravens' defense is on a historically bad run and is on pace to shatter the single-season points scored record held by the 2024 Carolina Panthers.
The Rams' offense is dynamic and explosive, and they have the personnel to take advantage of a depleted Ravens secondary that's without their most impactful starters. Except that Prisco may be on to something, this is the same thing I said last week against the 49ers leading up to their game.
The Rams can't afford to take it easy against the Ravens, and they absolutely can't make the same mistakes they made last week. This is a get-right game for the Rams, where they need to dominate against an opponent that's only won one game in 2025.
