The Rams’ Week Five Loss May Have Bigger Implications
The optimist looks at the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football as a fluke, one where 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro needed to hit a career-high 59-yard field goal in order for them to pull out the win.
A game where if Kyren Williams didn't fumble the ball at the one-yard line, the Rams would be atop the NFC West right now. However, the reality is that the Rams allowed an injury-riddled 49ers team to go into their home stadium and beat them. That's something the Rams will have to live with, and recover from if they don't want to let this loss define them.
Week 5 Grades
John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and all the teams that played in week five were analyzed by him and given a grade based on how they performed. Despite the loss, the Rams still earned a solid grade of B-.
"The 49ers were missing their starting QB, their top two receivers and their top pass rusher, and somehow, the Rams still found a way to lose. This loss was mostly on a Rams defense that gave up more than 400 yards to an injury-ravaged 49ers team, but there is plenty of other blame to go around", said Breech.
This game showed that the Rams cannot rely on their defense like what was once believed earlier in the season, and that's a big problem. Everyone knows how explosive the Rams offense can be, and they pulled their weight against the 49ers, but if the defense can't defend anyone, then what's the point?
"There were two special teams gaffes: The 49ers blocked a Rams extra point that would have put L.A. up 21-20 in the fourth quarter. After that, Joshua Karty got penalized for not reaching the landing zone on the opening kickoff of overtime".
The Rams would be undefeated right now if it weren't for their special teams failing them. I believe that special teams has to be a focus moving forward, and I'm not calling for Joshua Karty to be released, but I am saying that if something like this happens again, they need to get rid of Chase Blackburn, their special teams coordinator.
