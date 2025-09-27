One Rams Fantasy Player to Bench Week 4 vs. Colts
It didn't take long for the Los Angeles Rams to reassert themselves as an elite offense in the 2025 NFL season. After a slow start against a top-tier Houston Texans defense in the opener, this team has found a rhythm while acclimating new star wide receiver Davante Adams.
The Rams exploded onto the scene in Week 2 versus the Tennessee Titans. They put up 33 points and notched 439 total yards. Adams had six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, proving that he can still be a premier fantasy option despite lining up as a WR2 behind Puka Nacua.
They had another encouraging performance last week, going toe-to-toe with the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of last year's NFC Divisional Round clash. They were unable to get the win, but still generated plenty of offense against a stout defense. That suggests that the Rams could have strong fantasy performances regardless of matchup, but that doesn't apply to all of their players.
Rams defense faces tough task against Colts
The Los Angeles Rams' defense has shown to be a high-caliber unit this season, and has even proven to have the potential to be a viable fantasy option against certain matchups. The Indianapolis Colts probably aren't one of them.
So far, the Rams' Week 4 opponent is undefeated through three games and has yet to punt, moving the ball consistently behind a breakout year from new quarterback Daniel Jones. The former New York Giants gunslinger has historically struggled against pressure, which could open the door for Jared Verse and the rest of LA's pass rush to swing this game.
Still, the defense probably won't be a great fantasy option this week — at least not according to NFL.com's Michael Florio:
"So far this season, defenses have finished with zero, zero and -4 fantasy points against the Colts. That includes the very dangerous Broncos defense. Indianapolis has taken sacks at a league-low rate of just two percent of dropbacks. The Rams are another tough test for the Colts, but until we see any defense have fantasy success against Indy, I would stay away."
On the other hand, if Indianapolis can continue its hot offensive start against LA, this game could turn into a shootout. That bodes favorably for Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams, who could all have solid fantasy outings in Week 4.
