Rams Offense Looking for Statement Game vs. Jaguars
The Los Angeles Rams face a unique offensive challenge in Week 7. They take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, who currently rank second in the NFL in defensive takeaways this season with 14. Devin Lloyd being out certainly helps.
However, the Rams have their own injury issues to deal with, as they’ll likely be without star wide receiver Puka Nacua, who sprained his ankle last game. The offense looked relatively lost without him against the Baltimore Ravens.
With a full week of practice and preparation without him, though, LA will be hoping to change that in London. The Rams’ offense will need to bring its A-game to topple the Jaguars in their home away from home.
Can the Rams’ offense get back on track?
1. Matthew Stafford over/under 250.5 passing yards
Matthew Stafford has bested his 250.5-yard line from FanDuel in half of his games this season. He had arguably his worst showing this year in last week’s clash against a rejuvenated and motivated Baltimore Ravens defense, without his number-one wide receiver downfield.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a dangerous ball-hawking defense and should field a strong pass rush with Travon Walker working his way back from wrist surgery. However, they’ve been susceptible to big plays through the air, currently 29th in passing yards allowed.
2. Davante Adams over/under 83.5 receiving yards
If Nacua’s out as expected, the Rams will need Davante Adams to tap into his previous experience as a WR1 and keep their passing game afloat. He wasn’t able to step up the way the team hoped in last week’s game when Nacua was unavailable. The books are expecting a much better showing from him against the Jaguars.
He’s only surpassed his Week 7 line twice this year, versus the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. He should see a significant increase in targets, but he’ll also garner the majority of the defensive attention.
3. Kyren Williams over/under 68.5 rushing yards
The Rams haven’t run the ball nearly as well as they hoped so far this season. LA ranks just 22nd in yards per game and 18th in yards per carry. Williams hasn’t been nearly as impactful on the ground in his last two outings, totaling 115 yards on 27 carries.
The Jaguars have one of the better run defenses in the NFL, currently ranked 14th in yards allowed per carry and eighth in total yards. LA might look to lean on Williams more in this game with Nacua out, though.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to get all the Rams' player props for every game this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on these props versus the Jaguars when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.