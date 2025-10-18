Ram Digest

Rams Offense Looking for Statement Game vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams have been a damn good offense so far this season, but they've yet to have a truly dominant showing.

Andy Quach

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Los Angeles Rams face a unique offensive challenge in Week 7. They take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, who currently rank second in the NFL in defensive takeaways this season with 14. Devin Lloyd being out certainly helps.

However, the Rams have their own injury issues to deal with, as they’ll likely be without star wide receiver Puka Nacua, who sprained his ankle last game. The offense looked relatively lost without him against the Baltimore Ravens.

With a full week of practice and preparation without him, though, LA will be hoping to change that in London. The Rams’ offense will need to bring its A-game to topple the Jaguars in their home away from home.

Can the Rams’ offense get back on track?

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium.

1. Matthew Stafford over/under 250.5 passing yards

Matthew Stafford has bested his 250.5-yard line from FanDuel in half of his games this season. He had arguably his worst showing this year in last week’s clash against a rejuvenated and motivated Baltimore Ravens defense, without his number-one wide receiver downfield.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a dangerous ball-hawking defense and should field a strong pass rush with Travon Walker working his way back from wrist surgery. However, they’ve been susceptible to big plays through the air, currently 29th in passing yards allowed. 

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) carries the ball defended by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium.

2. Davante Adams over/under 83.5 receiving yards

If Nacua’s out as expected, the Rams will need Davante Adams to tap into his previous experience as a WR1 and keep their passing game afloat. He wasn’t able to step up the way the team hoped in last week’s game when Nacua was unavailable. The books are expecting a much better showing from him against the Jaguars.

He’s only surpassed his Week 7 line twice this year, versus the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. He should see a significant increase in targets, but he’ll also garner the majority of the defensive attention. 

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium.

3. Kyren Williams over/under 68.5 rushing yards

The Rams haven’t run the ball nearly as well as they hoped so far this season. LA ranks just 22nd in yards per game and 18th in yards per carry. Williams hasn’t been nearly as impactful on the ground in his last two outings, totaling 115 yards on 27 carries. 

The Jaguars have one of the better run defenses in the NFL, currently ranked 14th in yards allowed per carry and eighth in total yards. LA might look to lean on Williams more in this game with Nacua out, though.

