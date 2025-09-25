Rams Offense Answers Tough Questions After Eagles Loss
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams offense suffered a defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles last Saturday, but in the loss, they made certain things clear about their operation.
Last week, I posed five questions for this offense. This is how they responded.
1. How do you get Kyren Williams involved?
Williams had his highest carry total of the season and made the most out of them. Williams played 50 snaps, was brilliant for most of them and one could argue had the Rams gone with a different approach, giving Williams' more opportunities, perhaps results could've been different.
2. Is it time to diversify the running back room?
Not really. While I personally would love to see Jarquez Hunter, the work both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum are putting in has been beyond what is required for victory. Williams had his best game in week three and the insertion of Corum has given Williams the break needed for more bursts throughout the game.
Corum has been brilliant with smooth cuts and a perpetual ability to turn the corner. The Rams have a special tandem that if given proper resources and opportunities, could emulate the success of Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson in their own way.
3. How will the Rams handle the different defensive looks presented to them?
The Rams handled the looks from the secondary without much issues but the fronts the defensive line displayed greatly impacted the contest, with the Rams being unable to convert in second-half short yardage situations.
4. How will the offensive line hold up with Jalen Carter back into the lineup?
Dealing with Carter was an issue but not one that greatly impacted the Rams' ability to win, especially not in the way Carter has in recent years. However, his presence was felt and this goes for the entire Eagles' defensive line but if Carter isn't on the field, I'm not sure the Eagles could have pulled off multiple heroic moments on both defense and special teams.
5. Is it time to bring back peak Stafford?
Yes and we saw it. The Davante Adams touchdown defined the career of the fundamentally sound gunslinger. The footwork was brilliant, multiple scores were made off play action, and in the crunch time, Stafford got the ball upfield and placed the Rams in position to win.
The execution wasn't always great but the framework for success is as clear as day.
