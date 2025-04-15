Where Rams' Stafford Ranks Among No. 1 Draft Picks Since 2000
While the Los Angeles Rams didn't get to select quarterback Matthew Stafford first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft, his legacy has carried well from the Motor City over to Los Angeles. Since donning a Rams uniform, Stafford has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
Going into another year with the franchise, Stafford will be looking to chase several personal goals, such as increasing his passing yard statistics, or maybe winning the most valuable player award. But what Ram fans would love to hear, is where their quarterback ranks compared to other first overall draft picks since the year 2000.
According to CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo, Stafford found himself highly ranked compared to the other 25 players taken one-one over the years. He surpassed the current Detroit Lions quarterback, but the Rams' 2010 first overall draft pick, Jared Goff, is on the list.
Enough beating around the bush; Stafford earned the second place ranking on DeArdo's list, as he is well deserving of such. Below is what DeArdo had to say to back his claim in ranking the Rams quarterback at second overall.
"After injuries cut his 2022 season short, Stafford rebounded with two of his finest seasons to date, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2023 and leading the Rams to the divisional round of the playoffs in 2024. The last two seasons have undoubtedly strengthened Stafford's future Hall of Fame case," DeArdo wrote.
"Stafford had a prolific run in Detroit before joining the Rams. A Pro Bowler in 2014, Stafford averaged 4,466 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes per season from 2011-18. He didn't miss a single start during that stretch while helping the Lions advance to the postseason in 2011, 2014, and 2016."
As a Ram, Stafford has only continued to add to his legacy. In 57 regular season games played for the Rams, Stafford has recorded 14,700 passing yards, has a 65.7% completion rate, has thrown 95 touchdowns and has a passer rating of 95.2.
Going into the new campaign, the former first overall pick doesn't need to prove much more, but he will show that he still has what it takes to sling the football.
