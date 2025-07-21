In-Depth Look at Rams' Quarterback Situation Heading into Training Camp
Unless Dresser Winn does something unexpected, the Rams are set to enter the 2025 NFL season with a defined quarterback room. Matthew Stafford, the starter. Jimmy Garoppolo, the backup. Stetson Bennett, the emergency third-string quarterback.
Outside of injury or suspension, there is to be no deviation from these roles as the team runs it back with the same room that helped clinch the 2024 NFC West title, their first since 2021.
Here's what you need to know about the Rams' quarterbacks entering training camp.
Regardless of how anyone feels about Stafford, he looks great entering training camp, feeling confident in his offensive unit, expressing pleasure with how his relationship with Davante Adams has gone so far.
Love him, hate him, resent him for 13 years after he smoked your hometown team in the 2008 Sugar Bowl, whatever it is, he's a man on a mission and he's throwing like it. His touch remains as accurate as ever, the velocity on his ball continues to create a ripping sound through the air, and he's making quick, concise decisions. No issues regarding Stafford.
For the rest of the room, training camp is all about asking these three questions.
1. Is Jimmy Garoppolo worth bringing back in 2026?
2. If he is, in what capacity?
3. Does Stetson Bennett have a future with the organization?
So let's dissect these questions.
When it comes to the prospect of bringing Garoppolo back, the answer will depend on these two questions. Has there been an improvement since his last outing against Seattle to end the 2024 season, and what does the future for Matthew Stafford hold?
Garoppolo wanted to come back to the Rams this offseason, he enjoys the coaching staff, and he's well-respected within the building, helping the team prepare for games, using his experience to give the defense a good look in practice.
When it comes to the role Stafford's future plays in Garoppolo's, that leads us into capacity. If Stafford returns but just for the 2026 season, would the Rams draft his replacement? If yes, Garoppolo likely doesn't re-sign. If no, Garoppolo would have a role to fight for.
If Stafford wants to play beyond 2026, Garoppolo could have the Rams backup job for years.
If Stafford wants to retire after this season, do the Rams believe Garoppolo is good enough to be the starter? How about the bridge between Stafford and his heir?
The Rams have continually denied that they're prepping Garoppolo to take over, something Garoppolo has confirmed himself. However, he's second in line to the throne. Surely, that thought must be in the minds of many.
What about Stetson Bennett? What future does he have? He has the most to prove at training camp, and if he wishes to ever see the field during a regular-season NFL game, this is his moment to prove he can get the job done. If not, this could be his final season in Los Angeles.
