Rams Given Unrealistic Offseason Performance Grade
The Los Angeles Rams have received their fair share of offseason praise and criticism, all of which is subjective and fair but many have missed critical points that lead to grades that do not make sense.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema, an analysis I typically agree with and have tremendous respect for, gave the Rams a "B+" for their offseason performance, but his evaluation brings up some things that do not make sense.
"Retaining Matthew Stafford was a big win. He didn't enjoy his best season in 2024, posting a 73.3 PFF passing grade, but losing him would’ve meant a full roster rebuild." Wrote Sikkema. "Los Angeles did well to swap Davante Adams for Cooper Kupp, and the front office made a solid addition of Poona Ford to their young and improving defensive line."
"The Rams didn't address cornerback at all, a worrying development with Darious Williams (59.8), Ahkello Witherspoon (62.6) and Cobie Durant (61.5) posting lower PFF coverage grades last season. Their draft class was small, but Terrance Ferguson, Josaiah Stewart and Chris Paul will be important players for the team. Plus, the Rams received Atlanta’s first-round pick next year by trading out of the first round."
Stafford did not enjoy the best season. He was also without Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp for several games to begin the season and was trailing in those games, which means he had to make a significant effort in an attempt to come back, effort that led to late-season fatigue.
Stafford also went up against MVP Josh Allen, who had 424 total yards and six touchdowns, and won so take that how you will.
The more important point is the cornerback room. Not saying Sikkema implied this, but the constant criticism of the defensive back room implies the room is full of scrubs.
The reality is that this is a defensive back room that had to learn how to play together within Chris Shula's scheme.
A defensive back room that nearly defeated the Raiders single-handedly. That saved the Rams' victory over the Seahawks in Seattle. A defensive back room that held their three final opponents (not counting the season finale due to resting starters) to under 20 points.
They put Sam Darnold in a blender, and Jalen Hurts could not throw on them in the playoffs so just because the Rams haven't acquired Jalen Ramsey...yet...doesn't mean the Rams won't be ready to roll come week one because the defensive back room wasn't getting insulted when they saved the 2024 season and they shouldn't be undervalued in the offseason.
