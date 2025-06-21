Taking a Look at the Rams’ RB Room in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams' 53-man roster has yet to be officially unveiled, but it's safe to say there are some players who will be there no matter what. The Rams spent a large majority of their focus in the off-season on bringing back Matthew Stafford and upgrading their pass game.
They had the luxury to do that because their running back room is stacked with talent, and it isn't something they should be worried about. How will the Rams' running backs perform in 2025? That's what I'm here to talk about.
Kyren Williams is guaranteed to make the team as he has given them back-to-back years of great production and reliable yards. His only red flag is that he has shown that he can fumble the ball quite frequently, and I would hope that number doesn't continue to rise.
He'll be their starting running back, and unless he suffers an injury, will see the majority of the reps for the Rams. The second person up on the depth chart is Blake Corum, and entering his sophomore year, he's hoping to carve out a role for himself in their offense and create his own identity.
It may be hard for him to accomplish that, as his play style is so similar to that of Williams, but Williams is entering the last year of his rookie contract. If Corum is able to make a jump as a player and show the Rams he has what it takes to be their lead running back, perhaps they're okay with letting Williams go and allowing Corum to take over.
The most interesting player to talk about in the Rams' running back room is their incoming rookie, Jarquez Hunter. The reason why he's so interesting is that his play style differs vastly from that of Williams and Corum, prioritizing speed over physicality and tough runs.
This makes him a prime candidate to be used outside traditional running sets, and instead be the primary back for screens or plays where the running back leaks out of the backfield and runs a route. Additionally, handing him the ball may also result in bursts of speed and quick gains whenever they need them.
Finally, Ronnie Rivers is their projected fourth-string running back, and through three years of his being with the team, he's been solid but has been nothing special for the Rams offense. The Rams' running backs all have something to play for in 2025, with expiring deals, opportunities to snatch the starting spot, and carving out a role on their team. It'll be an interesting battle to watch to see who comes out on top by season's end.
