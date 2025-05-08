Analyst Sings The Praises of Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams made their bed, and now they must lie in it. Lucky for them, this "bed" is future Hall of Fame quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the charge in Los Angeles for a couple more seasons. With thoughts of his departure dismissed, Stafford is still the starting quarterback for the Rams.
The only concern that surrounds Stafford going into another season is his age. Going into his age 37 season, the Rams still feel confident that Stafford is the best option to sling the ball for their franchise. Last season, he threw for the 13th most passing yards in the National Football League.
As we have seen with certain players, sometimes they just get better with age. It happened to Tom Brady, and while Stafford and Brady aren't on the same level, so to speak, the long-term effectiveness works in both quarterbacks' favor.
According to analyst Colin Cowherd, he also believes that the Rams' best avenue for success in the foreseeable future is with Stafford holding down the offense.
"This idea of a succession plan, I'm not saying the Rams can't take a quarterback in the third or fourth round next year; even if you got Drew Allar, how many snaps in the NFL would he have to take until he was as good as pre-snap Matt Stafford?" Cowherd said on The Herd.
"The succession plan for Matt Stafford, there isn't one. The Rams have virtually no chance to draft a quarterback, not only not as good as Stafford, or maybe not as close to as good as Stafford. That's how good he is."
Cowherd would go on to say that several franchises have hit home runs when it comes to drafting quarterbacks in recent years, but none of them come close to how good Stafford is. While Stafford hasn't been to a Super Bowl since the Rams' last one, having Stafford on the roster gives the Rams their best chance.
"This team is good enough to win a Super Bowl. Next year they've got two firsts, two fifths, two sixths, two sevenths, if you want to move up, do it, but get guys who can play."
