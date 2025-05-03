Rams' Replacement for Matthew Stafford May Be in Baton Rouge
The future of the Rams could soon be put on the shoulders of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Nussmeier is the definition of a coach's son, as his father Doug is a former NFL quarterback who is currently the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints.
Nussmeier took over for Heisman winner Jayden Daniels in 2024, putting up 4,043 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, three rushing touchdowns, and a 64.2 completetion percentage.
Nussmeier led the Tigers to a 9-4 record with a win in the Texas Bowl.
Thus ESPN's Jordan Reid has projected in a way too early draft that the Rams would trade up into the top ten, securing a deal with Carolina to select Nussmeier with the seventh overall pick.
"Here's Matthew Stafford's heir apparent." Wrote Reid. "Stafford will turn 38 before the 2026 season, so this is a great spot for the Rams to pick Nussmeier, whose 79.1 QBR ranked 11th in the FBS in 2024. Nussmeier's arm is more flexible than powerful, and his anticipation skills result in some of the most exciting throws I've seen on tape. Interceptions are an issue -- he threw multiple picks in four games last season -- but he could be a first-round pick if he cleans those up."
In this mock, Nussmeier was the third quarterback off the board with Clemson's Cade Klubnik going first to the Browns and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers heading to the Jets at three.
Should the Rams draft Nussemeier? No. Perhaps this opinion will change if Nussmeier takes a massive step in 2025 but there were too many games that left questions about his ability to beat top defenses.
While Nussmeier had great numbers, he also had excellent weapons such as the late Kyren Lacy, Mason Taylor, and Aaron Anderson.
Nussmeier looked awful against South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Alabama. To his credit, not many people can win with Brian Kelly, but it is concerning that his three worst games came against teams that were the closest resemblance to an NFL defense.
The Rams have a decision to make and if they like him then come on down Nussmeier but there if they pick a quarterback, they should hope that it's Sellers.
