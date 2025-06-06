Rams' Super Bowl LVI Heroes Receive New Honor
Matthew Stafford, Andrew Whitworth, and Aaron Donald were pivotal players in the Rams' triumph over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, and despite being years removed from the game with Whitworth and Donald enjoying retirement, those three men were named the first overall pick in Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman's redraft of every NFL Draft from 2008-2024.
In 2006, Andrew Whitworth was a highly touted offensive lineman prospect out of LSU, who would be drafted by the Bengals with the 55th overall pick. Obviously, he outplayed his selection.
"During his 16-year career, which included stints in Cincinnati and Los Angeles, Whitworth was one of the best pass protectors of his generation. He earned at least an 80.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 13 of those seasons. His final season in 2021 was perhaps his most triumphant, as he recorded an 89.8 PFF pass-blocking grade en route to a Super Bowl victory with the Rams," wrote Wasserman. "Whitworth's 93.5 career PFF pass-blocking grade ranks third in PFF history, behind Joe Thomas and David Bakhtiari."
The Houston Texans selected Mario Williams with the first overall pick.
In 2009, following an incredible career at the University of Georgia, Matthew Stafford was selected with the first overall pick by the Detroit Lions. Wasserman agrees with that selection.
"The first of a handful of first-overall picks that stay the same, Stafford is the greatest quarterback in Detroit Lions history. He also put his stamp on the Los Angeles Rams’ franchise by leading them to a Super Bowl victory during the 2021 season," wrote Wasserman. "Across his first 16 seasons, Stafford has recorded an outstanding 88.7 PFF passing grade and a 5.2% big-time throw rate. He’s gotten even better with age, as his 86.0 PFF passing grade in 2023 represents his career high."
In 2014, the Texans once again selected a defensive end with the first overall pick in Jadeveon Clowney. Thus, they missed out on the best defender of a generation in Aaron Donald, who was selected by the Rams with the 13th overall pick.
"Jadeveon Clowney was selected first overall in 2014, and while he has enjoyed a nice career, Aaron Donald is arguably the greatest defensive tackle in NFL history. Alongside his three Defensive Player of the Year awards and eight first-team All-Pro selections, Donald earned an incredible 97.2 PFF overall grade for his career. Not only was he dominant, but he was consistent. Donald earned at least a 90.0 PFF overall grade in all 10 seasons of his career, a feat that may never be replicated."
