Risks the Los Angeles Rams Are Taking in 2025
Throughout the NFL every season, teams enter the campaign with risks at one spot or another on their roster. Sometimes, those risks turn into major benefits, leading to great success for the franchise in its efforts and pursuit of a championship. Other times, it leads to failure and a need to rectifiy in the coming offseason.
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the most talented teams in the NFL, with a group that presents a mixture of incredible veteran and young talents across the board. However, this team is taking some risks ahead of the regular season. Let's take a closer look at what those are before the start of the regular season.
The lack of quality talent at linebacker
Arguably, the biggest weakness on the Rams' defense is their linebacker room, which made one key addition in free agency with Nate Landman, and had an undrafted free agent, Shaun Dolac, make the 53-man roster this past week. However, the feeling I have toward this group is underwhelming despite the high ceiling it provides.
There was an opportunity to add a linebacker in the draft, especially early on in the first round, with former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jihaad Campbell. A sensational rookie linebacker would boost immense possibilities for the Rams' defensive front seven for 2025 and beyond.
Not preparing for Matthew Stafford's future
Sure, the Rams may have great confidence in Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett as Matthew Stafford's backups, but is there any resolution between the two as a potential successor for the 37-year-old passer? I don't think so, and that could be concerning down the road.
Understandably, this Rams regime may not have been a fan of this year's quarterback class in the NFL Draft, but there were still some high-ceiling passers available to develop. With two first-round selections next year, that might be the best time for Los Angeles to find their future franchise quarterback, but with Stafford's back issues, having a rookie QB to be excited about would be sufficient.
Not having a true No. 1 cornerback
I'll be one to say the Rams have a rock-solid group of cornerbacks on their roster. However, is there anyone who stands out as the true No. 1 guy on the team? Ahkello Witherspoon and Darious Williams are the projected starters at outside corner, but neither should be considered players who can handle taking on the top pass-catcher of an opposing offense.
Could Los Angeles have been more aggressive to land a top cornerback in free agency or the draft? Possibly, but they did not have an opportunity, nor was the value there in either process. Should the Rams inch closer toward a Super Bowl berth this season, next year could be the one to go all-in at the position.
