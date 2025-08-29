Why Rams Need Matthew Stafford to Still Be Elite
Matthew Stafford's consistent play on the field makes him one of the greatest quarterbacks to pick up a football, and there should be no debate on whether he makes the Hall of Fame or not. The only thing missing from his resume was a Super Bowl ring, and he got that in his first year with the Los Angeles Rams.
Ever since the Rams traded for him, his play has been up and down, but one thing that's never gone away is his willingness to throw the ball downfield. Pair that with Sean McVay's offensive innovation, and it's no wonder why they're always a feisty team at least and a contender at most. Throughout all the ups and downs Stafford has experienced since being in Los Angeles, is he still a top-ten quarterback in the NFL?
Top Ten QB?
FOX Sports put out its ranking of the top ten quarterbacks in the NFL, and Stafford was on the list. His rank dropped from where it was a season ago, but they still showed respect to the veteran gunslinger by ranking him seventh in the league.
"The ultimate gunslinger, Stafford had another strong performance in 2024, throwing for over 3,800 yards with 20 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, totaling over 3,000 passing yards in a season for the 12th time in his career".
These stats from last season don't even take into account that Puka Nacua, one of his favorite targets, was dealing with an injury at the beginning of the season that hindered their passing attack. His numbers should look even better this season with Nacua healthy and Davante Adams in the fray as well.
"Along with that, Stafford moved ahead of Eli Manning for 10th place on the NFL’s all-time passing touchdowns (377) and passing yards (59,809) lists. What's more, he’s fifth all-time in game-winning drives (49) and first among active quarterbacks".
"However, a lingering back issue raises questions around the league on whether the 37-year-old signal caller will have the staying power to lead the Rams, who are expected to compete for a Super Bowl, in 2025".
One of the reasons the Rams are Super Bowl contenders is their depth at the quarterback position, but if Stafford can stay healthy this season, the sky is the limit for this Rams team. Stafford has the potential to have one of his best seasons in his career, and if he tops it off with another Super Bowl ring, he can truly cement himself as one of the NFL's best.
