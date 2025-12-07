How the Rams Can Rebound vs. Cardinals

For the last six or seven days, the Los Angeles Rams have had to hear about one thing: they lost to the Carolina Panthers as double-digit favorites.

While the Panthers were no slouch, it was still one of the most stunning losses of the season to an opponent that had been blown out on primetime one week before. The Rams were considered arguably the NFL's best team heading into Week 13, and while some may believe that to be true, losing shockingly can cause doubt to creep in for outsiders.

Los Angeles's objective against their NFC West foe, the Arizona Cardinals? Play to the level they are known to play at, and let everything else fall into place.

How the Rams can rebound

The Rams must rebound against the Cardinals, and it starts at quarterback. Quarterback Matthew Stafford said after the game last week that his team won't win many games if he is turning the ball over three times, including his first pair of interceptions since Week 3. He's right, though he remains the MVP front-runner and November's NFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Stafford is one of the NFL's best quarterbacks this season and will receive numerous MVP votes and maybe win the award altogether. He is still a dangerous signal-caller who faces a Cardinals defense that has underwhelmed this season. Stafford should take advantage of this.

After Stafford, the Rams' back-seven must rebound massively in both phases. With Ahkello Witherspoon back in the lineup, this should help improve the play on critical downs that cost them dearly in Charlotte last week. While Emmanuel Forbes Jr. has been solid this season in the interim, his blown coverages on key downs last week could keep him off the field.

The decision to keep Omar Speights in the lineup has been one I've been questioning for several weeks, and his mistake of going into man instead of dropping into zone on the third-down clincher last week, one of several he has made throughout the year. It might be time to play rookie Shaun Dolac and allow another young player to thrive late for this defense.

The Rams are a great football team, and they should remain one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LX this season. They have the offensive and defensive firepower to get there, as a 12 to 13-win season is well within reach. Fans should not panic after last week, as it is a bump in the road on the way to a potentially significant rebound in Phoenix on Sunday.

