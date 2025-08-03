WATCH: Rams 2025 Day Nine Training Camp Highlights
LOS ANGELES, Ca. On Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams held practice to a packed house at Loyola Marymount University, and with franchise legend Aaron Donald in the house, the team turned up the intensity to the delight of the fans.
Watch Rams Training Camp Highlights Below
Last Thursday, Sean McVay spoke to the media following practice on a variety of topics regarding his team.
Q: You had a young defense last year that improved as the season went on, what are your wishes for improvement are this year?
“I think what the key thing you said was there was improvement throughout the season. I understand your question, so don't misunderstand. People that look at stats usually are probably worried about the wrong stuff. I think we're looked at snap in, snap out. I have a lot of respect and appreciation for some of the different metrics, but what I'm interested in is as much of consistent with football that we can play. How do we progress throughout the season? I thought we continued to figure out and find our identity as the season progressed."
"Last year's over with. What I do like is I think we have a clear-cut idea of what we want to be. There's going to be some necessary agility and adaptability, but I thought the guys got better and I thought that was a credit to their resilience. I thought the coaches did an excellent job of being able to help us progress. That’s what I'm interested in because whatever those metrics were, I feel like we were playing as good a defensive football in the latter part of the year as anybody. I know how those things can accumulate over time, but I've never been somebody that gets caught up in that. I want to see us play good quality football with our style of play snap in and snap out. I think we're giving ourselves a chance to be able to do that. We focus on everything, all different phases. I've loved the way that the coaches have put together a teaching progression and then our players have responded in an excellent way. I'm excited about us hitting the ground running. Every year is a new year. We know that.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE