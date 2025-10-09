Rams Puka Nacua is On Pace to Set Historic Precedent
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is having himself an incredible season as he is currently the NFL's statistical leader in receptions and receiving yards while putting up three touchdowns in five games.
Due to his fast start, Nacua is gaining traction in the MVP race and is in position to become the first wide receiver in NFL history to win the award.
Manzano on Nacua
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano has Nacua ranked as his third best MVP candidate behind reigning MVP Josh Allen and former Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield. Manzano went into his argument.
"I’ll address Matthew Stafford’s absence here," stated Manzano. "He’s certainly playing like an MVP, but history tells us that whenever there are two candidates on the same team, one tends to get pushed more than the other. As for another downside, it usually hurts both candidates because they’re splitting votes."
"And I know I’m probably backing the wrong guy here because it’s often the quarterback that gets propped up more than the skill player. It happened last year to Derrick Henry, with Lamar Jackson overshadowing him down the stretch."
"But I’m sure Stafford would gladly rave about how vital Nacua has been to the Rams, especially this season. Last week, it was easy to see how much the 49ers’ defense paid attention to Nacua, allowing Stafford to take advantage of the beneficial matchups for the other guys. It’s somewhat of an insult to refer to Davante Adams as one of the other guys, but he, too, has benefited from Nacua’s dominance to start the season."
"The third-year receiver has the numbers, and he’s extremely valuable to the Rams to make a compelling MVP case. Nacua has a league-high 52 receptions for 588 yards, along with three total touchdowns. He has also produced a league-high 31 first downs as a receiver."
My Take
Manzano is right. Whatever issues receivers have had in the past when it comes to winning the award, Nacua doesn't possess. While Cooper Kupp arguably should've won MVP in 2021, Nacua has the stats, film, and offense to emulate Kupp's production. Nacua also has the likability factor that might sway voters.
If Nacua can keep putting up touchdowns, he'll be in business. In my opinion, if he hits at least 150 catches, 2000 yards, and 20 total touchdowns, he'll win. A massive undertaking but he's already on pace. Have a few games of supernova play and the MVP will be Nacua's.
