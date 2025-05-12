Rams’ New Receiving Trio Cracks Top Ten in Recent Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams offense can be a bit divisive at times, where there are some stretches where Matthew Stafford is on fire, and he executes the Sean McVay offense seamlessly. Yet, there are also times, like the beginning of last season, when it seems like nothing can go right with them.
As a whole, the Rams' 2024 season was up and down, where at some points in the season, the conversations surrounding them were that they should trade Stafford and Cooper Kupp away and focus on the future with a rebuild.
Yet despite their struggles at times, they still gave the eventual Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles, the hardest game in the playoffs, and were one drive away from changing the course of NFL history. While Kupp did make his way off the team, they were able to retain Stafford in free agency, and that led to them making one of the biggest moves of the offseason.
Signing Davante Adams will have ramifications across the league, as now the Rams should be looked at as heavy title contenders and a team that bridged the gap between them and the Eagles in free agency.
The Rams already had a prolific pass game with Kupp and Puka Nacua, but Adams is a significant upgrade over Kupp, and if Nacua can remain healthy next season, it'll maximize how effective their passing attack can be.
Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter, and in an article published on FOX Sports, he ranked the top ten passing trios in the NFL after the Dallas Cowboys traded for George Pickens. The Rams made the list, and he believes they're the fifth-best passing trio in the NFL.
"Adams turns 33 in December, but he’s still playing at a high level, made evident by the fact that he registered his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2024 despite splitting time between two struggling teams. He’ll take attention off Nacua, who had 990 receiving yards in just 11 games last season. At 37, Stafford remains one of the NFL’s most clutch passers".
Signing Adams is a big reason why Rams stock is rising heading into next season, but another reason why is how consistent Stafford has remained despite his age. He's still a top ten quarterback in the NFL, and it'll rely on his shoulders if the Rams can bring another championship to the city of Los Angeles.
