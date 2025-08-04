Could Injuries Hold Back Rams' Pursuit of Championship?
Injuries can be a blow to a team's hopes or dreams of a great season and, better yet, a Super Bowl. The injury bug lays waste to teams every year and it has shown how costly it can be for a team that may lack depth in key areas.
The Los Angeles Rams have had their fair share of injury bugs in previous seasons despite great success. However, training camp has shown an early slate of kinks and bumps for the roster heading into the first week of the preseason.
Health will play a factor in the Los Angeles Rams 2025 success
When healthy, the Rams could be one of the best teams in the NFL. They have the quarterback to take them back to the promised land once more with Matthew Stafford, a good mixture of talent at the skill positions, quality players in the trenches, and a back-seven that has shown improvement in training camp.
This is looking like a good football team, one that is young, yet tapped with experience in key areas on both sides of the ball. Head coach Sean McVay has another strong team on his hands, again, if health fares well this season.
So far, it has not been the start the Rams have been looking for on that front. Several key assets on the roster have dealt with injuries at some point in training camp, and it is raising concerns about the viability of the roster when it's go-time against the Houston Texans in Week 1.
Stafford has not made an appearance at camp due to a back injury that has been hampering him since the start of camp, potentially leaving his availability against Houston in question. Defensive lineman Kobie Turner has begun dealing with back soreness, while rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson, safety Kamren Curl, and linebacker Nate Landman have all been dealing with injuries as well.
Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson has been out with blood clots, and the Rams will take their time with getting him back on the field, considering the serious nature of the ailment.
"We’re hopeful that he'll be able to play really good, quality football for us," McVay said. "The health is the first and foremost priority."
While these injuries occur during training camp, rather than during the regular season, they remain a key concern for the franchise in its pursuit of a championship. Again, this is an NFC Championship-level team that could make a case for the No. 1 seed. If they want to get their, they'll need Stafford, Turner, Jackson, and other key starters to remain healthy.
Injuries to Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp last season affected the Rams' offense early in the season, but their returns helped power a deep postseason run. However, having that clean bill of health early and throughout the campaign would certainly help their case to be the top team in their conference.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.