Rams Provide Injury Update On Alaric Jackson
The Los Angeles Rams provided a positive update on offensive tackle Alaric Jackson.
Alaric Jackson is still dealing with blood clots. However, he was in attendance for training camp, will be working with the team in a refined capacity, appears to be in good spirits, and has not been ruled out for week one against the Houston Texans.
"With AJ (Alaric) Jackson, that’s obviously been a unique situation," stated Rams head coach Sean McVay. "What I think has been great that we’ve been able to learn is we do have a plan in place that we’re confident in that most importantly he feels good about, that hopefully leads to him being on the field for us. But we are going to take it a day at a time. He's not going to be on a PUP or NFI list. What he’ll be able to do in the meantime is some individual drills with [SVP of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and his group."
"Some of that we’ll do with coaches, some of the jog-throughs. The actual physical stuff he will not partake in it right now and we’ll just take it a day at a time with something of this nature. But I do feel good about the plan we have in place that hopefully leads to him being able to go out there and compete with his teammates. And I know he is really feeling good. He’s handled this like a total stud and I think the perspective this stuff gives you, where it’s always about the human being first and foremost, but he’s got a lot of people that love him that are with him on this journey and we’re excited to be able to just take it a day at a time with him."
As the Rams proceed, monitoring Jackson remains a top concern, especially as Jackson and the team deal with something as serious as blood clots.
However, the Rams are still moving forward with Jackson as an option for week one.
“Yeah, I’m not going to rule anything out. What I also don’t want to do, and hopefully you can understand this, is set expectations on something that we are in the process of learning. We have a plan in place that if things go according to plan, feel like that is a very real possibility. But again, this is the first time I’ve navigated through anything like this with a player. You start to realize there’s a lot of guys that have been able to be in great situations even though they’ve had to overcome some similar issues. You know, [Chiefs OL) Trey Smith is a really cool story to look at with what he’s been able to do. And so, the answer is we’re hopeful and optimistic, but what I don’t want to do is set expectations. When there’s a lot of things that could happen, but taking it a day at a time, I think is going to be the right approach for all of us from a mental perspective and physically from Alaric.”
While it will be tough for Jackson to start week one, the simple facts that he's at training camp and hasn't been ruled out are all positive signs for a player that's hitting his peak.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE