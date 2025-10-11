Rams Morning Report: Massive Developments 48 Hours Before Ravens Game
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens announced eight potential absences with six confirmed for Sunday's game. Here's what you need to know.
Injury Report
“As far as the injury report, [Tight End] Colby Parkinson will be limited today," stated McVay. "He'll be questionable for the game. We want to make sure that he feels as good as possible with the concussion so we'll see what his status looks like. [Inside Linebacker] Omar Speights will not participate. He'll be doubtful for the game with his ankle."
"Then [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein will be doubtful with his ankle as well and [Wide Receiver] Tutu [Atwell] felt a little something in his hamstring. He'll be limited today, questionable for the game and we'll see how he responds. The initial reports were good but you can't be smart enough with a soft tissue like that, so we'll see what that looks like for his game status.”
McVay was asked if Rob Havenstein would practice.
“He won't," added McVay. "He's doing rehab and all those types of things. You say doubtful, but it's very unlikely that he'll be ready to go.”
Lamar Jackson Will Miss the Game
The Ravens announced on Friday that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss the contest with a hamstring injury. Chidobe Awuzie, Emery Jones, Patrick Ricard, Roquan Smith, and Devontez Walker are also out with injury.
Steve Avila Likely to Get The Start
Sean McVay stated Avila hit his goals during practice and he expects Avila to be good to go.
“He's done a good job," stated McVay. "I've been pleased with Steve. He's shown that he's ready to go. When Steve is in there and playing like the player that we know and love and that he's capable of, a lot of good things have happened. I think it's a luxury that we've been able to develop in what you feel like a starting capable player in [Offensive Lineman] Justin Dedich that's earned a lot of experience. He can really play all three interior spots but expect Steve to be ready to roll and do his thing on Sunday.”
Rams Address Alohi Gilman
The Ravens acquired safety Alohi Gilman earlier in the week, sending Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers. I asked how a move like that, with little timing affects preparations.
“Not much," stated McVay. "I think you have familiarity with some of those players and then you also say, ‘I don't want to chase ghosts, but what are the possibilities that we have to be ready to communicate to our players in the meantime? Who does that move around? Does that affect anything that they're going to do that maybe has been in alignment with what they've done on film?’ But not too much other than just acknowledging it and being familiar with the guys that could possibly be in the lineup that maybe you're not seeing on the film right now.”
