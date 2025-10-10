Ram Digest

Sean McVay Shares Key Details Before Rams-Ravens Game

The Los Angeles Rams head coach wrapped up his final press conference of the week before the team flies out to Baltimore

Brock Vierra

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks with line judge Carl Johnson (101) about throwing the challenge flag against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks with line judge Carl Johnson (101) about throwing the challenge flag against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their week six preparations on Friday with head coach Sean McVay taking the podium to address various questions from the media. With the team dealing with injuries, potential absences from the game, and the trials that come with avoiding another slow start to the season, McVay dived into those topics.

Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below

On Thursday, Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula spoke about Omar Speight's injury and potential replacements, something McVay addressed in his presser.

Q: What are you looking for during practice when evaluating who will replace ILB Omar Speights in the event he’s unable to play on Sunday due to injury?

Just execution, guys playing hard and communicating everything we want," stated Shula. "Obviously, we're always trying to get our best 11 on the field, whether that's different packages or different things that we can do."

Omar Speights
Aug 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Omar Speights (48) before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"You’re always looking at that. We're always rolling in guys. [Inside Linebackers Coach] Greg Williams does a great job developing depth and rolling those guys in. They always know they're a play away to play. It's the same thing every single week.”

Q: What did Shaun Dolac do to make the team as an undrafted free agent?

“You could tell pretty early that the game wasn't too big for him. Like we were talking about with Omar [Speights], you can almost talk to him like a coach even though he is a really young player that obviously hasn't played much yet, but the game makes sense to him. You saw it in practice, you saw it in OTAs how easy it was for him. He obviously went on in the preseason and played really well and was able to get guys to the ground and tackle. He was physical and we're seeing it on special teams right now.”

Q: Could you talk about Nate Landman’s ability to impact the game in coverage in addition to his run stopping abilities?

Nate Landman
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) and teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“He has a great feel in coverage. He really does. He has a great feel in zone. He has great vision off the quarterback, he communicates, he understands route concepts and he understands how one route affects another. He just has a great feel. I don't know if I necessarily expected that, but we saw it pretty quick in OTAs. We’re happy to have him.”

