Rams Injury Report: Several Starters Set to Miss Ravens Game
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their week six injury list with big news for them and the Baltimore Ravens. Both sides are set to have multiple key starters miss the contest.
Los Angeles Rams
Did Not Participate
Omar Speights (ankle) and Rob Havenstein (ankle) did not practice. They're doubtful.
“He won't," stated McVay on Havenstein. "He's doing rehab and all those types of things. You say doubtful, but it's very unlikely that he'll be ready to go.”
Puka Nacua and Alaric Jackson had a rest day. They will play.
Limited
Colby Parkinson (concussion protocol) and Tutu Atwell (hamstring) were limited. Both are questionable.
"Tutu [Atwell] felt a little something in his hamstring," stated McVay on Friday. "He'll be limited today, questionable for the game and we'll see how he responds. The initial reports were good but you can't be smart enough with a soft tissue like that, so we'll see what that looks like for his game status.”
Full
Kamren Kinchens (knee), Nate Landman (ankle), and Tyler Higbee (hip) were full and are good to go.
Baltimore Ravens
Out
Chidobe Awuzie, Lamar Jackson, Emery Jones, Patrick Ricard, Roquan Smith, and Devontez Walker are out with injury.
Limited
Awuzie and Ricard were limited participants before being ruled out. Zay Flowers was limited with a shoulder injury. Flowers will be questionable.
Full
Kyle Hamilton (groin), Marlon Humphrey (calf), Emery Jones (shoulder), Joe Noteboom (ankle), Roger Rosengarten (knee), Ronnie Stanley (ankle), Ben Cleveland (rest) were full participants on Friday.
Warren McClendon Jr
If Havenstein doesn't play, which things are currently trending towards, Warren McClendon will get the start. McVay had this to say on Friday.
“I thought Warren was really good," stated McVay. What I think is really cool is, you start talking about Rob, I think the first thing that you mention that you can't appreciate unless you're in the building every single day is what a great leader and what a great teammate he is in terms of putting his arm around guys and helping them continue to grow and develop. [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell, [Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Zak Kromer, [Consultant] Brian Allen and [Consultant Mike Munchak deserve a ton of credit."
"I think Warren has done a great job of really putting the work in. He's got a great mentor in Rob to be able to lean on and I was really proud of Warren. I wasn't surprised though because I thought last year when he had to come in and play a bunch of snaps, particularly at right tackle, he's played well. He's ascending into a good football player. He's earned the right to be confident because of the work that he's putting in."
"There'll always be some snaps that you want back, but I thought we put him in some stressful situations and I thought he handled it really well. I love his game day demeanor. He's nice and steady. I thought he played with toughness at the line of scrimmage and I thought he was pretty sturdy and stout in protection in some of the different communication. He's only going to get better the more he plays.”
