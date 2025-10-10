Ram Digest

Rams Injury Report: Several Starters Set to Miss Ravens Game

The Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens enter week six beat up on both sides of the ball

Brock Vierra

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay after winning the game against Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their week six injury list with big news for them and the Baltimore Ravens. Both sides are set to have multiple key starters miss the contest.

Los Angeles Rams

Did Not Participate

Omar Speights (ankle) and Rob Havenstein (ankle) did not practice. They're doubtful.

Rob Havenstein
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) blocks Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith (3) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“He won't," stated McVay on Havenstein. "He's doing rehab and all those types of things. You say doubtful, but it's very unlikely that he'll be ready to go.”

Puka Nacua and Alaric Jackson had a rest day. They will play.

Limited

Colby Parkinson (concussion protocol) and Tutu Atwell (hamstring) were limited. Both are questionable.

Tutu Atwell
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs for a touchdown on an 88 yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Tutu [Atwell] felt a little something in his hamstring," stated McVay on Friday. "He'll be limited today, questionable for the game and we'll see how he responds. The initial reports were good but you can't be smart enough with a soft tissue like that, so we'll see what that looks like for his game status.”

Full

Kamren Kinchens (knee), Nate Landman (ankle), and Tyler Higbee (hip) were full and are good to go.

Baltimore Ravens

Out

Chidobe Awuzie, Lamar Jackson, Emery Jones, Patrick Ricard, Roquan Smith, and Devontez Walker are out with injury.

Lamar Jackson
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rolls out to pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Limited

Awuzie and Ricard were limited participants before being ruled out. Zay Flowers was limited with a shoulder injury. Flowers will be questionable.

Full

Kyle Hamilton (groin), Marlon Humphrey (calf), Emery Jones (shoulder), Joe Noteboom (ankle), Roger Rosengarten (knee), Ronnie Stanley (ankle), Ben Cleveland (rest) were full participants on Friday.

Warren McClendon Jr

If Havenstein doesn't play, which things are currently trending towards, Warren McClendon will get the start. McVay had this to say on Friday.

“I thought Warren was really good," stated McVay. What I think is really cool is, you start talking about Rob, I think the first thing that you mention that you can't appreciate unless you're in the building every single day is what a great leader and what a great teammate he is in terms of putting his arm around guys and helping them continue to grow and develop. [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell, [Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Zak Kromer, [Consultant] Brian Allen and [Consultant Mike Munchak deserve a ton of credit."

Sean McVay
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the field prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I think Warren has done a great job of really putting the work in. He's got a great mentor in Rob to be able to lean on and I was really proud of Warren. I wasn't surprised though because I thought last year when he had to come in and play a bunch of snaps, particularly at right tackle, he's played well. He's ascending into a good football player. He's earned the right to be confident because of the work that he's putting in."

"There'll always be some snaps that you want back, but I thought we put him in some stressful situations and I thought he handled it really well. I love his game day demeanor. He's nice and steady. I thought he played with toughness at the line of scrimmage and I thought he was pretty sturdy and stout in protection in some of the different communication. He's only going to get better the more he plays.”

