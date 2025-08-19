With Stafford's Return, Rams Can Focus on High Expectations
It was all smiles on the practice field Monday morning as Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walked on with shoulder pads and a helmet, making his return to the team after being sidelined for the past few weeks with a back injury.
It was a great sign for Stafford's progression and the team's hopes for the season. After the last 48 hours represented a sense of unknown for his progress, the Rams can now return their attention to the big goal of winning it all in 2025.
Matthew Stafford's return helps team return to their focus of winning a championship
For a moment, there was a cause for concern. A Rams spokesperson has signaled that an update on Stafford's health would be provided Monday morning by head coach Sean McVay. Assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant said the same, and quarterback Stetson Bennett acted like Stafford wasn't anywhere near him during the game.
Then came the good news: Stafford was back at practice to the relief of everyone, fans included.
"It was good to be able to have Matthew out there. He did a good job today,” McVay said when addressing the return of his franchise quarterback. “I think there was a lot of intended information, but there’s no updates. We’re going to keep it a day, and really, a week at a time. But it’s great to be able to see him out there today, and we’ll see how this afternoon goes and tomorrow.
"I thought he did a good job today. We had 26 plays of team and he did a really nice job of managing the huddle. I thought he saw the field well, I thought he went where the ball should go, and there was some good, competitive work on both sides today."
While Stafford's return to the practice field marks a step in the right direction, the Rams are smart to move him slowly with just a couple of weeks to go to their season opener against the Houston Texans. Despite his return, it shouldn't harm the growth of Bennett, who has played and shown to be a true NFL quarterback, with the next question being whether he could start a game.
Stafford is still a 37-year-old quarterback with back issues and a multitude of injuries that have sidelined him at one point or another during his NFL career. If he were to miss significant time due to another injury, such as the back issue, it could jeopardize the Rams' hopes of a Super Bowl return to Southern California.
However, when healthy, Stafford remains one of the best quarterbacks in the game and a franchise cornerstone that can give his team a chance every week. With his return to the gridiron, hopefully, expectations can remain the same: hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February in Santa Clara, California.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.