COLUMN: Rams' Hopes Lost if Stafford Out Long-Term
The Los Angeles Rams are poised for championship contention this season. They have the roster capable of being a top-two seed in the NFC, with the ceiling to be a Super Bowl participant. Expectations are higher than they have been in recent years, as the talent and depth are younger.
However, the injury status of a key offensive player gives me pause for the time being on placing the Rams as a championship-contending team, especially if the outlook is for the long term this season.
Matthew Stafford's unknown injury status should give fans pause on expectations
Here's a matter of fact: when healthy, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of the 10 best players at his position. He gives his team a chance to win each week because of what he brings to the table from a pure talent perspective, and is a big reason for the team's success dating back to the last four years.
It has been remarkable to see Stafford continuing to play at a high level this late in his career. However, it feels like Father Time might be catching up with the former 2009 No. 1 overall draft choice.
A back injury has sidelined Stafford for most of training camp and the preseason. There seemed to have been positive developments in his recovery process. Though things have changed as the Rams coaching staff, specifically head coach Sean McVay and assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant, have gone mum on the situation, with the latter referring to McVay's press conference for Monday.
That sounds quite eerie, and it doesn't give me a warm, fuzzy feeling for what could be next for Stafford.
If Stafford, who is entering his age-37 season, were to miss significant time due to a potential setback in the recovery process, the optimism and expectation I have for Los Angeles this season would take a nosedive. This would leave Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett as the top quarterbacks on the roster for Week 1 against the Houston Texans and beyond.
In all fairness, Garoppolo would execute within the confines of McVay's offense, one that is as quarterback-friendly as it gets. Yet, this is an average-at-best passer who has shown to be as much over the last several years, even during his NFC Championship runs with the San Francisco 49ers. Bennett shouldn't inspire much confidence either, even if he has progressed and played well this preseason.
Los Angeles has the weapons to be an average offense, at worst, with Garoppolo at quarterback. The loss of Stafford, if long-term, would be incredibly significant. The Rams have games against the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles in two of the first three games, with matchups against the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, and Jacksonville Jaguars leading up to the bye week.
I want to have confidence that a young, vibrant defense and a group of talented skill players can help the Rams to a strong record should Garoppolo start for the first portion of the season. Even so, not having Stafford would reduce the possibility of major championship hopes, especially in a division that could see the 49ers rebound and the Arizona Cardinals take the next step.
Breathes will be held during McVay's press conference on Monday as fans and the football world find out what could culminate in the coming days, weeks, or months should the news of Stafford's is not what is hoped for.
