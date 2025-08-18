WATCH: Practice Highlights From Matthew Stafford's Return to Rams Practice
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to practice on Monday, after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in preseason play last Saturday. As the team goes about their final week of preseason, the question on the minds of everyone is who will make the final roster?
Watch Rams Practice Highlights
After the Rams win on Saturday, Rams AHC Aubrey Pleasant, who was operating as the acting head coach for the game, spoke to the media from SoFi Stadium.
Q: What are your thoughts on how the offensive line performed?
“Yeah, they did an unbelievable job," stated Pleasant. "I think in this game I've learned… my first opportunity in the NFL was with the offensive line and running backs and I really understand how important it's for the game to start up front. Even when they broke the huddle, they took the field with a charge. They aggressively attacked the line of scrimmage, and they protected and they gave us some opportunities. More importantly on those long drives, and maybe it didn't come out with points. I just made sure I encouraged them because I saw the fight for us to be able to punch it in together.”
Q: Could you comment on Jarquez Hunter’s running style and how he’s growing?
“He has a unique style of running that's a little bit different than some of the other backs, and I think anytime you can have that versatility only makes you stronger offensively. There was a joke in the defensive back room during camp. We say we guarantee whoever hits him in the first play is probably not going to make that tackle. He does a good job running behind his pads and staying forward. For an offensive line, that's all they want to see is to get those chains moving and it keeps it easier for the quarterback and for the offensive coordinator to stack plays.”
Q: What words were exchanged between you and Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh?
“Well, as coaches we're professional critics, right? And at the same time, I'm doing that immediately to myself. What are some things that I could have done better? [Head] Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and I have known each other for quite some time. When I was a young coach in the NFL, he actually tried to get me to come to the University of Michigan a couple times. We’ve known each other throughout our career. It’s the kudos and respect for each other. He’s known me since I was a young coach and he was just giving kudos to my progression.”
