Matthew Stafford is Entering The Best Rams Offense Ever
The Los Angeles Rams enter 2025 with a renewed vigor as they head into training camp with the best roster the team has had since 2018 and the best offense since Sean McVay took charge back in 2017.
That's a massive statement to make, especially when the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2021. However, that offense used a running back by committee system after Cam Akers was hurt and even in his best year, Akers never came close to Kyren Williams' production.
For Williams himself, if Jarquez Hunter is as advertised, this could be the best 1-2 running back duo since Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson tore up the end of the 2018 season and the 2019 playoffs.
The Rams also have the best wide receiver duo the team has ever had, high praise considering 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods/ Odell Beckham Jr.
Not only is Puka Nacua the perfect replacement for Kupp, he has outpaced Kupp's production (so far), the Rams have never added a free agent receiver with the talent, intelligence, and resume of Davante Adams.
Not Sammy Watkins, Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, Odell Beckham Jr, Allen Robinson, or Demarcus Robinson has ever struck fear into a defensive secondary with as much intensity for as long as Adams has with Beckham being a close second. Considering Beckham played a pivotal role in winning Super Bowl LVI, that's a positive sign.
Tutu Atwell's speed and Jordan Whittington's physicality are reminiscent of the type of diverse tools that the Greatest Show of Turf had with Az-Zahir Hakim and Ricky Proehl.
Don't count out Konata Mumpfield, a pleasant surprise in OTAs.
Now, the offensive line is a bit of a concern, only due to Alaric Jackson's absence. There's a question on why Coleman Shelton was re-signed but based on OTAs, the reasons will reveal themselves in Stafford's production.
Beaux Limmer was thrown in on the fly and wasn't able to be a true signal caller, simply because he didn't have the experience. That experience is Shelton's benefit. Not only will he be able to assist Stafford with the protection, giving him more time to evaluate the defensive secondary, Shelton's ability to cover space will help Steve Avila assist expected starter D.J. Humphries.
There were many reasons why Jared Goff was less efficient, less productive in 2019 than he was in 2018, despite throwing significantly more in 2019.
John Sullivan. The loss of Sullivan and his leadership/ intelligence was detrimental to an organization that returned most of their Super Bowl starters.
At tight end, Tyler Higbee and Terrance Ferguson have the skillset and potential production to emulate the days of Higbee and Gerald Everett. While older, Higbee is still Higbee, and while Everett was harder to tackle, Ferguson has better hands and is a better route runner.
Matthew Stafford, unless the Rams are once again afflicted with injuries, has no excuses not to emulate the production of his victorious 2021 season. The Rams gave him a bacchanal of weapons and the time to use them.
So will Stafford dazzle or disappoint? His stage has been set. Now we wait to see how he writes the ending to his career.
