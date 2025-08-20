Will Injuries Halt Rams Super Bowl Run?
Injuries are no strangers to the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford has been dealing with back issues, Alaric Jackson has been suffering from blood clots, several injuries have popped up during training camp and in preseason, resulting in several roster moves.
However, the message from Rams HQ is clear. It's full steam ahead towards the franchise's third Lombardi.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano questions if the Rams are Super Bowl contenders with Stafford. He says fiction and that the Rams will fail in their goals due to roster holes and the lack of clarity regarding Stafford's availability.
"The Rams are still being secretive about Matthew Stafford’s back injury, but it was a good sign that the 37-year-old quarterback practiced Monday for the first time this summer," wrote Manzano.
"Coach Sean McVay wasn’t comfortable sharing whether Stafford’s return meant that he’s on track to start Week 1 against the Texans and wouldn’t even share what his practice schedule would look like this week. It all depends on how Stafford feels daily, likely meaning that he’ll deal with some form of back discomfort for the foreseeable future."
Stafford's Status
"Having Stafford on the field makes the Rams playoff contenders. Still, they might not be Super Bowl contenders, and that’s not solely because of Stafford’s age and lengthy list of injuries over his 17-year career. Los Angeles has too many question marks to assume this roster is going to do better than last year’s group, which was a play away from knocking out the Eagles in the divisional round."
"Outside of the Stafford uncertainty, left tackle Alaric Jackson is dealing with blood clots, but he is on track to be available for the regular-season opener, according to McVay. Los Angeles has a loaded defensive line, but lacks talent on the back end of the defense, especially at cornerback and inside linebacker."
"With Stafford, the Rams are the favorites in the NFC West. It’s tough to assume he’ll be healthy all season, and the roster holes won’t hurt them against the Eagles, Lions and the other contenders in the NFC."
Here's my perspective. The Rams have rebuilt their defense to do two specific things. Stop the run at the point of attack and provide enough coverage in the secondary for the pass rush to get home.
The reason why the Rams didn't go after certain big-name defensive backs is that they need selfless players who are willing to do their job and not go beyond their responsibilities.
They have been doing that as the DB room has stepped up time and time again. This was a defense that was young, inexperienced, and confused after massive changes. That isn't the case this year, and I believe many in the national media will be shocked at how good the Rams' defense is.
